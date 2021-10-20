Norwalk pictures: Gun buyback

NORWALK, Conn. – Gun owners from as far away as Trumbull brought weapons to Norwalk on Saturday, saying they’d inherited and never used them, according to Diane Keefe.

The drive-through Gun Buyback Event, swapping gift cards for operable firearms, was held at the Norwalk Police Department.

“We paid for 24 weapons including one assault weapon,” wrote Wilton Quaker Meeting member Peter Murchison. Ten additional weapons were collected, five non-functional rifles and five BB and pellet rifles.

The guns will be melted down and transformed into gardening tools by Swords to Plowshares Northeast and the Wilton Quaker Meeting. Keefe, Wilton Quaker spokesperson, said, “We believe homes will be safer from lethal accidents, domestic violence, suicide and mental health crisis with fewer guns in households. Thanks to all the donors who made this buyback possible.”

Some gun owners appreciated the idea that volunteers would turn the guns into gardening tools, Keefe said.

One Wilton man, who grew up in Norwalk, said he had a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old in the house and wanted to turn in a weapon too big for his safe, Keefe said. One Norwalk woman turned in seven operable firearms and another five inoperable ones.