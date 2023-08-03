Norwalk Planning and Zoning approves plans for South Norwalk school

Screenshot from Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve a special permit for the construction of the new South Norwalk Elementary School, as well as funding for potential improvements to drainage in nearby roadways.

Many of the Commissioners and members of the public who spoke noted that bringing a school to South Norwalk was a long time coming.

“As we know it has been 40 years since the SoNo community has had its own community elementary school,” said Kara Baekey, a Board of Education member who said that she was speaking as a citizen at the hearing. “For 40 years, the children of South Norwalk have not had the benefits of having a community school, a place where they can go to classes, and learn with their neighbors, and likely their closest friends.”

Baekey said that the students have been “bused to and from elementary schools all over the city.”

“It’s time that we provide South Norwalk families with the same level of accessibility to their child’s school, as other families around the district have enjoyed,” she said.

Council member Darlene Young, a Democrat who represents South Norwalk, said that she was in support of the school but had a few questions about the renderings proposed and about potentially removing open space.

“This is long overdue for South Norwalk. But we’ve got to make sure that we do it right. This is only just the building we’re talking about. So there’s a lot more to go to make this a real success story for Norwalk as a whole, not just for South Norwalk because we’re all one city,” she said.

While the Commission voted to approve the plans, they could change slightly, according to Attorney Adam Blank, who is representing the city and school district, as they are working to acquire a few properties along Oxford Street.

Solar vs. Open Space

The biggest source of conversation surrounded what to do with about 1.7 acres near the top of the site. The area to the north section of the property is currently proposed to be used for a solar array to help the building meet a goal of having 100% of its energy come from solar—although that is still in discussion with SNEW (South Norwalk Electric and Water), according to Blank. The array would be in addition to rooftop solar.

However, in its conditions of approval, the Commission asked the City to come back with revised plans related to renewable energy to power the school. That’s in part because at P&Z’s last meeting some Commissioners asked if that area could be used for open space, as South Norwalk doesn’t have a lot of available open space.

Screenshot from Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Blank said that Norwalk Police Chief Jim Walsh had “strong safety concerns and would not support public access in the rear of the site.” He showed a letter from Walsh which stated that “the proposed park north of the SONO school presents many issues.”

Those included “a lack of access for patrols and emergency response,” and a limited “landscape vision into the proposed park.”

“The mixed usage of the property raises concerns about trespassing and security and discerning who belongs on the property during school hours and school activities,” Walsh said in the letter.

Blank said that the applicants are willing not to add the solar array but would then leave it as a “conservation open space.”

Some Commissioners, like Mike Mushak, said that they believed solar could be placed around the outside and the northern section could be used for limited access, possibly including use by a nonprofit nature group.

“We can push the solar to the perimeter, and maintain the open space in the center, which has the great views,” Mushak said, adding that it could “be open for programming with the Nature Center,” and not necessarily a public park.

Commissioner Tammy Langalis said that she was against turning open space into a solar array because once open space is gone it’s gone.

“South Norwalk, in this particular area, is densely populated—and I don’t think we should destroy green space for that,” she said. “I think we’re trying to solve a very large problem on the back of this particular school, and I’m all in favor of the school and I’m all in favor of keeping it as green as possible and keeping the land as green as possible, because once it’s gone, it’s not coming back.”

Some Commissioners, like Galen Wells, said that solar was more important.

“I just feel it’s very important for us to recognize—I will be dead long before the consequences become real—but we are in a climate emergency,” she said. “And we here, we’re yak, yak, yak about all kinds of things and I just feel that it’s of overriding importance to find ways to generate electricity that don’t burn fuel.”

And others were more torn, stating that open space in an urban area is important, as is solar.

“I love the idea that the South Norwalk school will be a flagship school for energy efficiency, creating a platform for other schools to follow, but I certainly would not want to sacrifice having some nature for people,” one said.

The Commission compromised, adding language to the approval stating that “the city shall continue to work with South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) to develop a renewable energy development partnership and use their best efforts to make the school as close to 100% powered by renewable energy as possible, with the final plan to be reviewed and approved by the Commission prior to implementation.”

Screenshot from Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

A Look at the Plans

The new school will be built on the former Hatch and Bailey site on Meadow Street, which is just about 11.5 acres of land, according to Blank.

It will include a school with a maximum capacity of 682 students, about 127 parking spaces, a natural turf athletic field, and playground space.

Screenshot from Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Edward Widofsky, a senior project manager with Tecton Architects, walked the Commission through the school design, highlighting how there would be about four classrooms for use for each grade, except two for preschool, and then some additional classrooms to allow for flexibility in case one grade is larger than the previous year.

One of the biggest notes came around the proposed colors for the building, which Widofsky said that they were still finalizing, but Blank noted it was lighter than some of the renderings showed.

This was one rendering of the exterior:

Screenshot from Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

And this was one Blank showed to highlight the proposed design.

Screenshot from Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The site features a sharp grade change, Blank and the consultants said, but they are planning to make an accessible path up to where the fields would be.

The site also includes stormwater improvements, with the plans for the school calling for the building to be at elevation 27, which is much higher than the portion of the site that is at elevation 11 and in the flood zone, according to Brian Phillips, a senior project manager at Langan Engineering. Phillips also noted that the site is currently 60% covered with impervious surfaces and they plan to reduce that to 30%.

“With that decrease of about 30% imperviousness, we are decreasing peak flows for the site for all storms analyzed,” he said. “We’re allowing the stormwater to infiltrate into the ground and not make its way down into the city’s storm drainage system on Meadow Street extension, which as we know, has had some difficulties in terms of flooding.”

Addressing Flooding and Traffic

Still, resident Diane Lauricella, an environmental activist, raised concerns about flooding and issues with the site.

“I just don’t see enough resiliency planning here,” she said.

She asked for them to consider reversing their plans and putting the school higher up the site instead of the field to make sure that it avoids flooding. She also called on them to look at making it a “net zero energy school.”

The Commission approved a special appropriation of $2 million for “improvements related to the South Norwalk Elementary School Project,” with $1 million going to the Department of Public Works for “drainage improvements at the Meadow Street/Meadow Street Extension/South Main

Street/Wilson Avenue intersection” with the other $1 million going to the Transportation, Mobility & Parking department to address traffic and roadway improvements at that intersection. The $2 million is a transfer of funds from previous school construction projects.

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.