Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves waterfront study after adjustment to Water Street section

Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, as shown on the City’s YouTube channel. Speaking at the upper left is activist Diane Lauricella.

The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted to adopt the waterfront industrial study as a part of its overall Plan of Conservation and Development, with one significant change to the proposal. The approved resolution states that the “rezoning of Water Street Marine Commercial Zone should be reconsidered only after the City has determined the appropriate solutions for the ongoing flooding on Water Street.”

Steve Kleppin, the City’s director of Planning and Zoning, recommended taking the Water Street rezoning off the table for now to allow the City time to weigh its options for addressing potential solutions to the flooding on Water Street. He and others cited the Resilient South Norwalk project and other studies that have highlighted climate change-related impacts to the region as a reason to hold off on making any zoning changes to that area.

“The plan is a good plan,” he said. “The plan makes sense. The plan provides a good vision for the future of the city … there’s a lot of good items in the plan and the Water Street section is just one section of the waterfront that’s proposed for rezoning.”

Commissioner Jacquen Jordan-Byron said that the Resilient South Norwalk presentation “scared the bejesus out of me for how we’re going to plan for increased floods.”

The Commission voted six in favor, two abstentions, and one no vote, just clearing the two-thirds requirement necessary for the adoption given an unfavorable opinion from the Harbor Management Commission.

Public opposition

The vote came after the second phase of a public hearing related to the plan, which featured many residents raising concerns, particularly about residential development on Water Street.

“The purpose of resilience planning is to facilitate recovery after a flood event and reduce vulnerability of existing development, not to support or encourage increased development in flood hazard zones,” resident Lynnelle Jones said.

Resident Diane Keefe said that she didn’t believe the “current plan takes into consideration enough how serious this climate emergency is.”

“Planning new development along Water Street and other flood prone areas of the Norwalk River is irresponsible,” said resident Moira Ratchford. “We [the Norwalk taxpayers] will end up on the hook for the added flood mitigation that will be required and for the rebuilding and rescue efforts.”

Residents also highlighted the importance of the water-related businesses, like marinas, to the city.

“Recreational boating has been a long standing tradition in Norwalk,” Richard Bonenfant, a Republican and Independent Common Council candidate, said. “I would urge you to stop anything that would harm the recreational boating industry.”



Resident Katherine Price Snedaker said that she was frustrated by “consultants who don’t know the history of Norwalk.”



“The water is so super important – we got the best water,” she said, citing the beauty of the Norwalk Islands off the coast compared to other communities along the Long Island Sound. “Norwalk is a real jewel, we developed in a way Darien did not because we have this harbor.”



Others including Jones and resident Diane Lauricella said that they were opposed to parts of the plan because the plan states that “at this time according to the EPA there are no potential or confirmed brownfields that are relevant to the study area.”

Lauricella said that keeping this in would be a “grave mistake,” as they have been “misinformed about what brownfield sites are.”

“What I don’t understand is why the staff have dug their heels in—they’ve ratcheted up their insistence that the contaminated sites should not be included,” she said.

Lauricella said that they know there are contaminated sites along the harbor.

“When you have flooding it can wash out and wash away the soil that was contaminated,” she said.

Kleppin said that it “wouldn’t shock” him that if contaminated soil or other issues were found on sites as they started to redevelop, but they would follow the normal course of remediation to address them.

“I think we’ve spent more time talking about this contamination than is warranted,” he said.

Next Steps for the Plan

Kleppin and Commissioners said that they believed the plan could be a “roadmap” to what the waterfront could look like in the future.

“This planning document is a land use [document]—what are the uses that the City wants to see on these parcels going forward?” Kleppin said.

Other Commissioners like Mike Mushak said that there was “misinformation going around” that the City was planning to replace all marine uses with apartments.

“Norwalk is well-positioned to be the marina center of Fairfield County,” he said. “There’s nothing in this place that suggests replacing those with residential uses.”

Others said that they agreed with prioritizing dealing with infrastructure issues like the flooding on Water Street before approving new zoning for the area.

“I think that by leaving out the zoning and just making the amendment to the POCD gives the City however much time it needs to address very serious issues,” said Chairman Lou Schulman.