Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission reviews proposed zoning code rewrite

A slide prepared by Norwalk Planning & Zoning.

From scaling back the number of neighborhoods that were suggested for upzoning to adding in regulations for stormwater and sustainability, Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning staff has been working with the Commission over the past few months to make changes to the proposed zoning rewrite for the city.

Now, the public will get their chance to weigh in on the updated regulations at two hybrid public hearings—on Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6, both starting at 6 p.m.

Ahead of the hearing, Steve Kleppin, Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning director, and Bryan Baker, Principal Planner for the City, gave the Commission and members of the public a recap of the changes since the first round of public hearings in June.

Scaled Back Upzoning

Of the more than 400 members of the public who weighed in on the regulations, Baker said that the biggest issue they heard was many asking the Commission and staff to reduce the rezoning of single-family neighborhoods into two-family zones or two-family zones into mixed use.

Baker said the updates show they “did a massive amount of scaling it back,” and that they are proposing to add “back in a new zone, a single-family zone,” that would be similar to the existing B residence single-family zone.

A slide prepared by Norwalk Planning & Zoning.

There are still some areas they are proposing to upzone, Baker said, particularly Hospital Hill, the area around Norwalk Hospital.

“This is largely because it’s so proximate to Route 1 and the hospital, there’s a lot of jobs,” he said, adding that more housing in that area would allow more people to live near the hospital and work there and support smaller neighborhood businesses, such as a hair salon that people could walk to, in the area.

A slide prepared by Norwalk Planning & Zoning.

In other areas, particularly in East and South Norwalk, Baker said the zoning is changing to “match the surrounding neighborhoods,” such Avenues A-E, where those streets already have some existing two-family houses and are surrounded by two-family zones.

Simplified Zones

One of the biggest reasons why the City embarked on this process in the first place is that the current regulations were “outdated and complicated,” Kleppin said.

The proposed rewrite reduces the number of zones from 31 to 15, Baker said.

“There’s just too many zones,” Baker said. “There’s 31 as it exists today and what that leads to is a lot of confusion—’Why am I in this zone, why is this zone across the street from me?’”

The current system had “no real flow from some sort of specific development,” he said.

“We wanted to reduce the amount of zones that we have in the city which provides that more predictable development,” he said.

The biggest example of this is consolidating all the zones running through the city’s urban core from Wall Street down to South Norwalk, Baker said.

“There’s multiple zones which all try to do the same things,” Baker said. “This is where we want our most intense mixed-use areas—walkability, people living here, people shopping here, people eating here. What we did is we consolidated all of that.”

A slide prepared by Norwalk Planning & Zoning.

Another was consolidating the zoning along Connecticut, Westport, and Main Avenue.

“One of the goals within the citywide plan which the new code seeks to accomplish is that Route 1 today doesn’t look like Route 1 in the future,” Kleppin said, adding that there’s a difference along the corridor when a person travels into Darien.

He said that the goal is to regulate the building types and signage more closely, make parking less visible, and try to make it safer for pedestrians, like it is in other towns.

Regulating Sustainably

Some changes were made to regulations throughout the city, Baker said, in an effort to improve things like sustainability measures.

A slide prepared by Norwalk Planning & Zoning.

For example, the plan is to “start requiring that projects over a certain size have to be certifiable by some kind of metric,” such as an LEED-certified building. There also are now regulations around impervious surface coverage throughout a project and not just about the building itself.

“Currently we only regulate the amount of area you cover with buildings—and that is problematic because your parking is likely impervious and that’s contributing to stormwater issues,” Baker said.

Next Steps

As mentioned, the public can weigh in on the updated regulations at two hybrid public hearings—on Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6, both starting at 6 p.m. Ahead of the hearing, residents are encouraged to review the proposed zoning changes on the city’s website and see what’s proposed for your community.

Unless the Commission decides to continue the hearings beyond those dates, the plan is for the Commission to meet a week later and discuss the public’s feedback. The members would then decide if they’re ready to vote on the regulations.

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.