Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission to look at expanding daycare options in residential zones

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission

Right now in Norwalk—as in many communities—daycare centers, or facilities that serve more than 12 students, are only allowed in commercial zones. Some commissioners on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission are looking to expand where daycare centers can be located.

“This is very similar to the small-scale multi-family housing issue, where there’s a need and looking to remove or flex zoning restrictions where it’s possible,” Commissioner Ana Tabachneck said at the commission’s July 10 meeting. “Austin, Texas is a model for a lot of this forward-thinking stuff—they removed all zoning restrictions on daycare locations.”

Norwalk’s current zoning code allows for family daycare homes, which can have one to six children and group daycare homes, which are permitted to care for between six and 12 children, to be located in residential zones. But anything more than that is not allowed.

“Personally, I don’t understand why we restrict it,” Commissioner Galen Wells said. “If someone wants to open a center in a residential zone, it depends on the property—how much space, how much parking, is there a reasonable place from drop-off and pick-up, etc. If it can fit and function, why would we not want to have it in a residential zone?”

Commissioner Chapin Bryce also said that allowing daycare centers in residential zones would “enable more parents to walk to the daycare center.”

“I don’t have kids, but I presume parents don’t love packing up the car to bring kids wherever they need to go,” he said.

However, some commissioners expressed caution about having no restrictions on daycare center sizes in residential zones.

“I’m just thinking about any other use in a residential zone that the residents themselves, just as the residents didn’t want two-family housing in single-family zones, they may feel the same way about having daycares, larger daycare centers, in their neighborhoods,” Chair Lou Schulman said.

Tabachneck had initially proposed allowing centers up to 18 children in residential zones as a start. Because of this, Schulman asked her, Bryce, Wells, and fellow commissioner Tammy Langalis to form an ad-hoc committee and start drafting language that the full commission and staff would review before bringing it to a public hearing.

Helping fill a need

Tabachneck cautioned that this modest proposal wouldn’t solve the demand for daycare in the area.

“I’m under no illusion that a tweak in zoning is going to solve the childcare crisis,” she said. “But I just hate to see something unnecessarily, maybe limited opportunity in an area where we know there’s a need.”

Michelle Andrzejewski, a senior planner for the city, had done some initial research and outreach to daycare providers across the city a few months ago. She noted that there are 32 daycare centers, two group daycare homes, and 54 family daycare homes in Norwalk, and that providers said infant childcare was the sector “with the highest demand that may not be met.”

At the July meeting, Andrzejewski said current providers were split on whether they wanted to increase the size of the offerings—for example, going from a family provider that serves fewer than six children to a group setting that serves up to 12.

Part of that is due to state rules, she said, as going to a group or daycare center license with the state has very stringent requirements. Others were happy serving a small number of children that they felt comfortable caring for.

Tabachneck noted that while it was helpful to speak to current providers, she questioned whether there might be some interested parties out there who would start a business if there was less-restrictive zoning.

Andrzejewski said they can work with the commissioners to “put some language together to see what you guys think about having childcare centers within residential zones.”

“There’s different ways you can do it, by capping the amount of children that are in the residential zones for childcare, or what you previously had in your prior zoning was allowing child daycare centers within, like, a church or a museum, so that is another option to put back into the regulations,” she said.

The ad-hoc committee met for the first time on Friday. Schulman said the goal is for the group to come up with some language that the full commission and staff can weigh in on. If that moves forward, the public will get a chance to weigh in.