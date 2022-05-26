Norwalk poised to buy Meadow Street property for South Norwalk neighborhood school

NORWALK, Conn. — City leaders were set to reveal the planned location of a new South Norwalk neighborhood school Wednesday but postponed the announcement due to the tragedy yesterday in Uvalde, Texas,

All indications are that the school will be on the Hatch & Bailey site at 1 Meadow St.

About a year ago, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said the City had a 12-acre site in mind for the school. The only South Norwalk site approximating that size is the 11.74-acre Hatch & Bailey property at 1 Meadow St., according to the City’s GIS system. No other parcel comes close to that 12-acre description.

Wednesday’s scheduled news conference was planned to be at 1 Meadow St., the Hatch & Bailey property.

“Since entering office in 2014, Mayor {Harry} Rilling made finding a neighborhood school in South Norwalk one of his top priorities and is bringing that promise to realization. The City, through friendly negotiation, has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the piece of private property for the neighborhood South Norwalk school. This matter will be referred to the Land Use and Building Management Committee of Common Council and the Common Council for formal approval to acquire the property,” the invitation to the news conference said.

It explained, “In the late 1970s, South Norwalk lost its neighborhood school when the district closed Nathaniel Ely School on Ingalls Avenue to desegregate schools. Ever since, South Norwalk children have enrolled in various schools throughout the City outside of South Norwalk and have had to endure long bus rides to and from school. Based on the current minority student population in the City of Norwalk, children in South Norwalk are no longer required by law to attend schools outside of their community.”

In February, Activist Diane Lauricella criticized the Hatch & Bailey site as being in a 100-year floodplain.

Council Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large), on Jan. 5, observed that South Norwalk by nature has industrial areas, including contractor yards.

Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo agreed that South Norwalk is a mix of zones but said it’s “a long process to change. And it’s really an evolution a time and growth of a community.” He said, “It’s not unusual that all these mixed uses are all intertwined within a small area. …If the goal is to provide a neighborhood school in South Norwalk, it’s very hard to avoid that.”