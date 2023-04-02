Norwalk Police arrest driver, say accident was hit and run

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk driver was arrested Saturday after fleeing the scene when he hit a pedestrian who told police that she had intentionally stepped in front of his truck, according to the police account.

The pedestrian was taken to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: Christopher Umpierre, 39 of 98 County St.

Christopher Umpierre, 39 of 98 County St. Charges: Evading Responsibility Resulting in Serious Physical Injury and Insufficient Insurance

Evading Responsibility Resulting in Serious Physical Injury and Insufficient Insurance Bond: $10,000

$10,000 Court: April 10

A 911 call at 1:44 a.m. Saturday alerted Norwalk Combined Dispatch to the motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Washington Street, an NPD news release said. Norwalk Police, Norwalk firefighters and Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service personnel immediately responded and found an injured pedestrian on North Main Street, who had been struck by a red Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Norwalk Police Crash Reconstruction Unit assumed the investigation, assisted by the Crime Scene Unit and the Detective Bureau, the news release said. Investigators spoke with witnesses, reviewed area surveillance camera footage and recovered evidence from the scene. At 11:15 a.m., police found Umpierre and his truck at his residence, where he was arrested and transported to Norwalk Police headquarters.