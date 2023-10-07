Norwalk Police arrest man after Lowe Street stabbing

Norman Allen, 22, of 1 Lowe St. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man was arrested and held on $500,000 bond after a Friday evening stabbing at his Lowe Street home, Norwalk Police said.

Patrol officers responding to a 10:07 p.m. 911 call found a male victim who had been stabbed in his left forearm, sternum, and left leg, the news release said. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s left arm and applied pressure on the wounds to the victim’s sternum and leg to control the bleeding.

The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment to his injures while officers looked for the suspect, Norman Allen, the news release said. Patrol officers eventually found Allen and took him into custody without incident.

Arrested: Norman Allen, 22, of 1 Lowe St. Charges: Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree Bond: $500,000 Court Date: Oct. 10

The 911 caller hung up but had given the 1 Lowe St. address before disengaging, the release said.