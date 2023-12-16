Norwalk Police arrest repeat offender on firearm charges

(Norwalk Police Department)

A man who was suspected of intending to commit mass murder in 2019 was found Thursday laying on a Norwalk bike path, dressed in camouflage, with a AK-47 styled assault rifle laying on the ground next to him, according to Norwalk Police. The rifle was determined to be an airsoft gun.

Brandon Wagshol, 26, of 11 Bedford Ave. Apt. P1 was arrested and charged with Illegal Use of a Facsimile Firearm, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Second-Degree Breach of Peace. Bond was $500,000, court date is Dec. 29.

Patrol officers were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man in camouflage holding what appeared to be an assault rifle, the news release said. Wagshol was found on a bike path behind Lynes Place. He was arrested without incident.

An airsoft gun is a replica firearm that “that shoots spherical plastic projectile balls instead of bullets,” PatrolBase.co.uk reports. “These pellets are typically 6mm BBs.”

“Brandon Wagshol is currently on probation, has an extensive and violent history and is prohibited from possessing firearms,” the news release said.

Wagshol was arrested in August 2019 after the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip that he was attempting to purchase large capacity rifle magazines from out of state, an NPD press release said at the time. “During the investigation it was revealed that Wagshol was buying rifle parts online in an attempt to build his own rifle. Wagshol had a Facebook post that showed his interest in committing a mass shooting.”

He was charged with illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, State court records show.

State court records also show that Wagshol was arrested on Feb. 1 2020 and charged with assault second degree with a weapon, without discharging firearm. A verdict was delivered in both cases on April 28, 2021. He pled guilty in both arrests and was sentenced to five years in jail, suspended after two years, and probation for five years.

