Norwalk Police arrest Stamford couple

From left, Stamford residents Michael and Kelley Lombardo. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — A Stamford couple is accused of stealing $460,000 from an elderly person.

Kelley Lombardo was conservator for the senior and worked with her husband, Michael Lombard, to take the funds for their personal use, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: Kelley Lombardo, 49, of 17 Redmont Road, Stamford

Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First

Bond: $50,000

Court date: May 23

Arrested: Michael Lombardo, 46, of 17 Road, Stamford

Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First

Bond: $50,000

Court date: May 23

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the pair through a seven-month long detailed investigation, an NPD news release said. They turned themselves in Thursday.

