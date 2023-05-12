Norwalk Police arrest Stamford couple

NORWALK, Conn. — A Stamford couple is accused of stealing $460,000 from an elderly person.
Kelley Lombardo was conservator for the senior and worked with her husband, Michael Lombard, to take the funds for their personal use, Norwalk Police said.
Arrested: Kelley Lombardo, 49, of 17 Redmont Road, Stamford
Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First
Bond: $50,000
Court date: May 23
Arrested: Michael Lombardo, 46, of 17 Road, Stamford
Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First
Bond: $50,000
Court date: May 23
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the pair through a seven-month long detailed investigation, an NPD news release said. They turned themselves in Thursday.
