Quantcast
,

Norwalk Police arrest Stamford couple

By Nancy Guenther Chapman

Two mug shots, people accused of stealing money from an elderly woman.
From left, Stamford residents Michael and Kelley Lombardo. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — A Stamford couple is accused of stealing $460,000 from an elderly person.

Kelley Lombardo was conservator for the senior and worked with her husband, Michael Lombard, to take the funds for their personal use, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: Kelley Lombardo, 49, of 17 Redmont Road, Stamford

Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First

Bond: $50,000

Court date: May 23

Arrested: Michael Lombardo, 46, of 17 Road, Stamford

Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First

Bond: $50,000

Court date: May 23

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the pair through a seven-month long detailed investigation, an NPD news release said. They turned themselves in Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact Norwalk Police by calling 203-854-3000 of via these other methods:

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    • Reminder:

    NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

    For more information, go here.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Advertisement

    Donate today!

    We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

    Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

    Make a donation
    Advertisement

    Popular Stories

    Norwalk to sell parking lot for $4.6 million

    Read More

    Norwalk Police sergeant involved in fatal collision

    NPD investigating middle school ‘504’ group, Chief says

    NAACP leader alleges NPS coverup

    Norwalk YMCA inching toward demolition

    Advertisement

    Recent Comments