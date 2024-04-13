Norwalk Police arrest two NY residents in smokehouse bust

(Norwalk Police Department)

Two smokehouse workers were arrested Thursday when the Norwalk Police Special Services Division and the State of CT Department of Consumer Protection (Drug Control Division) executed a search warrant at the store they work in, in accordance with an ongoing investigation into Norwalk smokehouses.

Smoke House 1, located at 108 Connecticut Ave., is not licensed to sell cannabis above the legal limit, a news release said. Investigators seized:

More than 7 pounds of marijuana; several hundred products containing THC above the legal THC level

Approximately $1200 in U.S. currency

Arrested were:

Nusrat Shaika. (Norwalk Police Department)

Nusrat Shaika, 20, of 1730 Mahan Ave., Bronx N.Y.

Charges : Possession with intent to sell 1 kilogram or more Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis greater than 1 kilo, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Conspiracy to Commit possession w/intent to sell 1kg or more Cannabis, Conspiracy to Commit Possession greater than 1kg of Cannabis, Conspiracy to Commit Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond : $50,000

Court: April 26

MD Shohidul Joy, 19, of 8945 217th St., Queens, N.Y.

MD Shohidul Joy. (Norwalk Police Department)

Charges : Possession with intent to sell 1 kilogram or more Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis greater than 1 kilo, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Conspiracy to Commit possession w/intent to sell 1kg or more Cannabis, Conspiracy to Commit Possession greater than 1kg of Cannabis, Conspiracy to Commit Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond : $50,000

Court: April 26

Norwalk Police have been investigating non-licensed smoke/vape shops selling Marijuana within city limits for months.