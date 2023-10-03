Norwalk Police arrest two on gun and narcotics charges

(Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police gave chase to a fleeing vehicle after a routine traffic stop and eventually arrested two men on drug and gun charges, according to a news release.

Kevin Davila-DeJesus, 25, of 177 South Main St. (Norwalk Police Department)

Arrested: Kevin Davila-DeJesus, 25, of 177 South Main St.

Charges : Engaging Police in Pursuit, Sale of Hallucinogen, Illegal Possession of Weapon in a Vehicle, Interfering with an Officer/Resisting arrest, Stealing a firearm, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Possession of Controlled Substance 1 st Offense

: $250,000 Court date: Oct 12

Arrested: Christopher Alexander Torres, 22, of 684 Trumbull Ave., Bridgeport

Charges : Sale of Hallucinogen, Stealing a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Weapon in a Vehicle, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance 1 st Offense (three counts)

: $250,000 Court date: Oct 12

Officers on patrol at 4:47 p.m. Thursday in South Norwalk noticed that a minivan failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of on Merritt and Chestnut Streets, the news release said. They stopped the vehicle and as they approached on foot the minivan took off, heading for a pedestrian crossing the road.

Officers pursued and the minivan got caught in heavy traffic, unable to move. They again approached on foot and saw the two men moving about inside, before the minivan took off again, the news release said.

Once again, the officers gave chase and the minivan got stuck in traffic, the news release said. This time, on Martin Luther King Drive near West Avenue, officers removed both men safely and put them in handcuffs. In the process, and while checking for other occupants, they readily saw narcotics packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and a loaded gun.

Christopher Alexander Torres, 22, of Bridgeport. (Norwalk Police Department)

No one else was in the vehicle, the news release said. Davila DeJesus and Torres were taken to Norwalk Police headquarters for processing. Officers checked the serial number on the firearm and learned that it had been previously reported stolen from Bridgeport.