Norwalk Police charge two with sex abuse of a minor
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested Monday and held on $1.5 million bond after a lengthy Norwalk Police investigation into alleged juvenile sex trafficking.
Teresa Martinez, 36 of 23 Freeman St., Bridgeport
- Charges: Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor, Trafficking in Persons and Risk of Injury to a Minor
- Bond: $1,500,000
Eugene Luini, 60, of 73 Autumn Lane, Stamford.
- Charges: Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor and Risk of Injury to a Minor
- Bond: $1,500,000
Just under a year ago, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk, a news release said. DCF contacted Norwalk Police; Detective Patrick English was assigned the case. The complex investigation identified multiple victims and the two suspects.
Special Victims Unit (SVU) members arrested Martinez in Bridgeport and Luini in Fairfield, the release said.
Anyone with information about the case can contact NPD SVU at 203-854-3043 or Sergeant David Orr at 203-854-3008. Anonymous tips can be sent to any of the anonymous tip contacts below.
- Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
- Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
- Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
- Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
One comment
John O'Neill December 26, 2022 at 10:38 pm
Horrible Crime…If Convicted they should get life sentences. Anyone who hurts any child truly like this should be executed…No exceptions…