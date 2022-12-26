Norwalk Police charge two with sex abuse of a minor

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested Monday and held on $1.5 million bond after a lengthy Norwalk Police investigation into alleged juvenile sex trafficking.

Teresa Martinez, 36 of 23 Freeman St., Bridgeport

Charges: Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor, Trafficking in Persons and Risk of Injury to a Minor

Eugene Luini, 60, of 73 Autumn Lane, Stamford.

Charges: Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor and Risk of Injury to a Minor

Just under a year ago, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk, a news release said. DCF contacted Norwalk Police; Detective Patrick English was assigned the case. The complex investigation identified multiple victims and the two suspects.

Special Victims Unit (SVU) members arrested Martinez in Bridgeport and Luini in Fairfield, the release said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact NPD SVU at 203-854-3043 or Sergeant David Orr at 203-854-3008. Anonymous tips can be sent to any of the anonymous tip contacts below.