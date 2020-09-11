Norwalk Police decline to release video of Duff visit; Council President seeks access

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Department has declined to release security camera footage showing officers’ interactions with State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) on July 24.

Duff’s account of being “mistreated and spat at” during a visit to police headquarters to discuss Connecticut’s new police accountability bill has drawn statewide attention and inspired much controversy in Norwalk. NancyOnNorwalk had hoped to provide the public with video footage and filed a Freedom of Information request on Sept. 2.

Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca in a Thursday email said that, “We do not plan to release the video for security reasons.”

NancyOnNorwalk emailed Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik, Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr and Zecca, and asked “Can you explain the ‘security’ reasons that justify not releasing the video? How does video showing the community room door from the street qualify as not being subject to release under FOI?”

“The specific cameras are not the issue. We are not able as yet to download only the specific cameras. Providing all camera views would jeopardize building security,” Kulhawik replied.

“We’re still working on pulling only the specific cameras of that area,” Kulhawik said.

Duff said an officer spat at him as he stood outside the headquarters community room and that “30 officers” came out the back entrance as he was in the visitor’s parking lot.

“As I was driving away, it looked as if they were going to surround my car,” Duff wrote. “Whether that was their intention or not, I don’t know, but it appeared to be another bullying and intimidation tactic. The message was vividly clear, ‘We are watching you.’”

NancyOnNorwalk viewed the video on Sept. 2.

Video from three surveillance cameras mounted outside Norwalk Police Headquarters confirms an officer gesticulated spitting toward the ground when he saw Duff standing outside the building. The officer opened the door, looked at Duff, then turned his head down and to the left and spat; it didn’t appear any saliva actually exited his mouth. The spit wasn’t aimed at Duff, who was about nine feet away.

About a dozen officers walked out to the visitors’ parking lot as Duff was getting into his car and driving away to demonstrate their displeasure. They never approached Duff’s car, and from the time he pulled out of a parking space to the time he drove past them and reached the lot’s exit on South Main St. amounted to about 14 seconds, based on the recordings’ timestamps.

In video from a camera aimed at the visitor lot, Sgt. Salvatore Calise can be seen directing the officers to get onto the sidewalk adjacent to the lot. Some officers were still entering the visitors’ lot by the time Duff had driven away.

The recordings do not contain audio.

Common Council President Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said she’s spoken to Duff about the incident, and listened to Duff’s and Kulhawik’s interviews on NPR.

“My understanding is that the Chief is conducting a full investigation of the incident,” she wrote Thursday. “In the meantime, I have made an appointment to view the video myself to obtain the best possible understanding of the intimidation tactics and spitting occurrence that were reported. I will follow up with Chief Kulhawik afterward.”

She said, “Please know that the members of the Common Council take police accountability seriously.”

This story may be updated.