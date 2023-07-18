Norwalk Police Department accredited by CALEA, again

(File photo)

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Department has once again been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

“The CALEA Accreditation is granted to those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA Standards. The Norwalk Police Department has remained accredited since 1995, consistently demonstrating excellence in management and service delivery. The Department is one of 19 Police Departments accredited by the CALEA in CT, among the state’s 94 municipal law enforcement agencies,” a news release said.

NPD was reviewed in May, as part of an ongoing CALEA quality performance evaluation of 461 standards related to life, health and safety, the news release said. The public comment and community feedback “helps ensure Norwalk Police officers are prepared to meet the evolving needs and expectations of the community and manage critical events.”

The CALEA Accreditation “further demonstrates the department’s steadfast commitment to protecting and serving our community,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying. “Whether it’s the department’s commitment to carrying out the highest standards of community policing or their ability to follow requirements and best practices to protect everyone, they have achieved the gold standard for public service within the State of Connecticut.”

Norwalk Police Chief Walsh said the department’s workforce “consistently strives to provide a gold standard of service to the Norwalk community, which is a vital part of remaining a highly performing organization. Our success is due to a strong team of professional and talented individuals. In particular, I would like to recognize Lt. Melissa Lepore and Sgt. James Mosher, who work to ensure continued compliance with each standard set forth by CALEA.”

