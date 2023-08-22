Norwalk Police Department appoints two additional Deputy Chiefs

Screengrab of Monday’s Norwalk Police Commission meeting on Zoom. From left are Lieutenants Joseph Dinho and Melissa Lepore.

NORWALK, Conn. — In a first for the department, Norwalk Police will have three deputy chiefs.

The Police Commission on Monday appointed Lieutenants Joseph Dinho and Melissa Lepore to the position.

They’ll join Deputy Chief Terrence Blake, who was appointed as interim deputy chief in January at the same time James Walsh was named chief of the department.

Blake was appointed following Deputy Chief Susan Zecca’s retirement.

Then-Lt. Terry Blake at a Dec. 22 news conference at Norwalk Police headquarters. (Harold F. Cobin)

During Monday’s meeting, Blake was approved for a five-year contract as deputy chief.

Dinho joined the department in March 2013. He most recently has served as the department’s lead public information officer.

Lepore joined the department in October 2013. She has been the department’s Lieutenant of Professional Standards and Accreditation, a position that has included overseeing requirements for the Norwalk Police to be reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Commission’s meeting also included the promotion of two sergeants to the rank of lieutenant, two officers to the rank of sergeant, and an officer to the rank of detective.

Mayor Harry Rilling, who is also a police commissioner, noted the department once had five captains. That position was eliminated in the early 2000s, so lieutenant is now the highest rank for sworn personnel.

During the meeting, Chief Walsh reported the department had a total of 180 sworn personnel in July, one short of a its authorized complement.

The department will be holding a swearing-in ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.