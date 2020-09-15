Norwalk Police Department releases video of Duff visit

NORWALK, Conn. — Video released Monday by the Norwalk Police Department shows Officer Mike Silva step outside a side door on July 24 and spit onto the concrete at the top of a small set of stairs, with State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) standing at the bottom having a conversation with Officer Mark Suda.

The incident is critical to Duff’s story of being “bullied” by Norwalk Police officers due to their objection to a police accountability bill, then working its way through the Statehouse. Also shown in the video are officers walking out from behind the building and into the parking lot as Duff leaves, as he has described.

NancyOnNorwalk obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request. Police released 35 minutes of video, showing shots from the exterior of the building. Scenes captured by four cameras were all shown in one frame, so that it took hours of video editing to present you with the nearly six minutes of video below, showing only the crucial elements of Duff’s visit, most of the parts he has described as being “mistreated.”

Not shown is Duff coming to the meeting he had scheduled with union leadership. Duff has said that officers in the hallway greeted him with “What the f*** is he doing here?” Then they “stormed” the room where he was meeting with the union leaders “as a show of force,” he said.

That’s an interior shot and was not released by the department. Deputy Chief Sue Zecca said last week that the department had security concerns in releasing the video.

Duff has said that he was “spat at” by an officer he has known for years. The video shows Silva exit the door and spit. Duff is visible in the reflection in the glass, and does not appear to react. Sgt. Sal Calise then opens the door and speaks to Duff and Suda.

The next shot shows Duff walking into the visitor’s lot with Suda, and continuing the discussion. Calise standing at the gate of the rear parking lot, which is closed to the public. Calise comes out and joins the conversation, then walks back to the gate with Suda. He then gestures as 12 officers, including Silva, exit as Duff leaves. With him gone, they return to the station.

Calise has said that he told the officers to stay on the sidewalk.

The side door footage is jerky, as obviously the camera does not record every second. The parking lot footage is continuous and smooth.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik is investigating Duff’s complaints about the officers’ behavior.

“I am completing an investigation of the entire incident and reviewing video etc.,” Kulhawik wrote last week. “I will then determine the appropriate actions to take.”