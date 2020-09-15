Norwalk Police Department releases video of Duff visit
NORWALK, Conn. — Video released Monday by the Norwalk Police Department shows Officer Mike Silva step outside a side door on July 24 and spit onto the concrete at the top of a small set of stairs, with State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) standing at the bottom having a conversation with Officer Mark Suda.
The incident is critical to Duff’s story of being “bullied” by Norwalk Police officers due to their objection to a police accountability bill, then working its way through the Statehouse. Also shown in the video are officers walking out from behind the building and into the parking lot as Duff leaves, as he has described.
Video edited by Harold F. Cobin at end of story
NancyOnNorwalk obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request. Police released 35 minutes of video, showing shots from the exterior of the building. Scenes captured by four cameras were all shown in one frame, so that it took hours of video editing to present you with the nearly six minutes of video below, showing only the crucial elements of Duff’s visit, most of the parts he has described as being “mistreated.”
Not shown is Duff coming to the meeting he had scheduled with union leadership. Duff has said that officers in the hallway greeted him with “What the f*** is he doing here?” Then they “stormed” the room where he was meeting with the union leaders “as a show of force,” he said.
That’s an interior shot and was not released by the department. Deputy Chief Sue Zecca said last week that the department had security concerns in releasing the video.
Duff has said that he was “spat at” by an officer he has known for years. The video shows Silva exit the door and spit. Duff is visible in the reflection in the glass, and does not appear to react. Sgt. Sal Calise then opens the door and speaks to Duff and Suda.
The next shot shows Duff walking into the visitor’s lot with Suda, and continuing the discussion. Calise standing at the gate of the rear parking lot, which is closed to the public. Calise comes out and joins the conversation, then walks back to the gate with Suda. He then gestures as 12 officers, including Silva, exit as Duff leaves. With him gone, they return to the station.
Calise has said that he told the officers to stay on the sidewalk.
The side door footage is jerky, as obviously the camera does not record every second. The parking lot footage is continuous and smooth.
Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik is investigating Duff’s complaints about the officers’ behavior.
“I am completing an investigation of the entire incident and reviewing video etc.,” Kulhawik wrote last week. “I will then determine the appropriate actions to take.”
5 comments
John ONeill September 15, 2020 at 6:58 am
I’m no body language expert, BUT Bob Duff looks pretty relaxed for someone being intimidated. He must be a tremendous poker player.
This just adds to the zaniness of 2020.
This would be funny except for the fiery culture we currently find ourselves in. He should take his “relaxed intimidation” and resign.
Next time his supporters write letters to the public they may want to check out the videotape first.
Mitch Adis September 15, 2020 at 7:03 am
Resign Bob! Please resign.
Fast Eddie September 15, 2020 at 7:20 am
So….. That’s it? When you take into consideration the time that passed between when this happened and when it was reported, it seems clear this was done by Duff for political gain. He knew he had lost the cops, and since it’s the in thing to do for some people, why not attack the cops. Even the so called “spit at” Is a non event. I’m sure the chief will have to impose some sort of discipline just to shut people up, but it’s not warranted here. I really don’t care if Duff wins or not, but this is bogus in my book. Also, look at his reflection in the door. Legs crossed, leaned back. This is not the posture or demeanor of someone who feels threatened in that moment. But what he did weeks later is indicative of someone trying to twist something around to fit his own agenda once he realized he could use it for political gain.
Bryan Meek September 15, 2020 at 7:27 am
Wow. Duff and everyone who supports him need to get out of politics right now. They are a danger to society. What is the point of adding fake outrage other than to incite the mob that is tearing American cities apart. Can Duff possibly go lower than this? What would Bob say if there were riots and assassinations of law enforcement here? I can only conclude he’d blame Trump based on everything else I see out of him lately. Sad end to a failed career and we all paid the price for it, unfortunately.
Milly September 15, 2020 at 7:32 am
Sgt. Calise said that Duff standing outside was inciting the officers and he needed to make sure the officers did not “say” or “do” anything stupid. That’s a problem.