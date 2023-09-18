Norwalk Police investigate Saturday night shooting

Three people were shot Saturday night at Roodner Court, Norwalk Police said.

The 911 call reporting that a person had been shot at 261 Ely Ave. came in at 10:12 p.m., a news release said. Officers arrived within two minutes and found two victims, a man who had been shot in the back and a woman who was shot in the arm. They were taken by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital.

A third victim, who had been shot in the foot, arrived at Norwalk Hospital by a private vehicle a short time later, the news release said.

Police are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Taylor, at 203-854-3183, or by email at [email protected].