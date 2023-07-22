Norwalk Police investigate second shots fired incident in Colonial Village

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating the second incident of shots fired at Colonial Village inside of a week.
Reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Suncrest Road came in at 9:54 p.m. Friday, a news release said. Police found shell casings and property damage. No one was injured.
The previous incident happened Sunday evening. Police found shell casings and property damage; no one was injured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact lead investigator
Detective Lindsay Taylor, at 203-854-3183, or by email at [email protected]. Or use one of these methods:
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
Reminder:
NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.
For more information, go here.
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.