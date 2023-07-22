Quantcast
,

Norwalk Police investigate second shots fired incident in Colonial Village

By


NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating the second incident of shots fired at Colonial Village inside of a week.

Reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Suncrest Road came in at 9:54 p.m. Friday, a news release said. Police found shell casings and property damage. No one was injured.

The previous incident happened Sunday evening. Police found shell casings and property damage; no one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact lead investigator

 Detective Lindsay Taylor, at 203-854-3183, or by email at [email protected].  Or use one of these methods:

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    • Reminder:

    NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

    For more information, go here.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Advertisement


    Donate today!

    We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

    Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

    Make a donation
    Advertisement


    Popular Stories

    Norwalk tax dept software conversion problems hit some taxpayers with late, inaccurate bills

    Read More

    Leaf blower ordinance advances to Norwalk Common Council

    Norwalk approves third cannabis retailer

    Gas powered leaf blower ban proposed for Norwalk

    Norwalk P&Z Commissioners continue to discuss proposed upzoning

    Advertisement


    Recent Comments