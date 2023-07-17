Quantcast
Norwalk Police investigate shots fired in Colonial Village

By NoN Staff Report

NORWALK, Conn. — Reports of shots fired Sunday evening in the 100 block of Suncrest Road drew Norwalk Police to Colonial Village, where they found shell casings and property damage, a news release said.

No one was reported injured, the release said. The Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact lead investigator Detective John Sura at 203-854-3039 or by email at [email protected] Or use one of these methods:

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

