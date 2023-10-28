Norwalk Police list three arrests; narcotics, sexual assault and larceny

Norwalk police announced three arrests this week:
- Brent Menskey, a Norwalker, had drug charges levied against him, as well as risk of injury to a minor
- Gabriel Alexis Alfaro of Rocky Hill was charged with sexual assault fourth degree
- Corey Poole of New York was charged with larceny, fraud and identity theft
Narcotics arrest
After receiving a complaint, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division determined that a Norwalk man, Brent Menskey, was selling narcotics out of a live-in long term rehabilitation facility center for pregnant and parenting women, a news release said. Mensky was arrested Wednesday by warrant.
Search and seizure warrants were executed Oct. 11 for Menskey and Apartment #201 at 4 Elmcrest Terrace, the release said. Some of the narcotics seized were in areas where young children could easily access them. Investigators seized:
- 70 glassine envelopes containing Heroin/Fentanyl
- 39.87 grams of crack cocaine
- 42.51 grams of powder cocaine
- 3 Dilaudid pills not in a prescription container
- Electronic scale
Arrested: Brent Menskey, 37, of 4 Elmcrest Terrace Apt. 201
Charges: Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell over 1 ounce of Cocaine, Use of drug paraphernalia, Two counts of risk of injury to a minor
Bond: $100,000
Court: Nov. 8
Sexual assault arrest
In May, Norwalk patrol officers received a complaint of a sexual assault on an elderly woman, a news release said. Special Victims Unit detectives investigated and found that Gabriel Alexis Alfaro, an Amazon delivery driver, sexually assaulted the victim while giving her a ride from Fairfield to Norwalk.
Detectives obtained a warrant. Alfaro was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the Rocky Hill Police Department.
Arrested: Gabriel Alexis Alfaro, 25, of 41 Stepney Circle, Rocky Hill
Charges: Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree
Bond: $75,000
Court: Nov. 8
Fraud arrest
On Friday, Norwalk detectives took custody of Corey Poole from the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, N.Y., via a fully extraditable warrant, stemming from an investigation begun in 2021; police had received a complaint of someone using fraudulent identification to buy a Jeep Grand Cherokee valued over $50,000 at a local car dealership.
Poole had committed the same crime in other jurisdictions throughout Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania, the news release said.
Arrested: Corey Poole, 22, of 5 Seaman Ave., Hempstead N.Y.
Charges: Larceny in the First Degree, Identity Theft in the First Degree, and Forgery in the Third Degree
Bond: $250,000
Court: Nov. 9
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
