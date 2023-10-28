Norwalk Police list three arrests; narcotics, sexual assault and larceny

Norwalk Police said they seized these items from Brent Menskey’s apartment on Elmcrest Terrace. (Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk police announced three arrests this week:

Brent Menskey, a Norwalker, had drug charges levied against him, as well as risk of injury to a minor

Gabriel Alexis Alfaro of Rocky Hill was charged with sexual assault fourth degree

Corey Poole of New York was charged with larceny, fraud and identity theft

Narcotics arrest

After receiving a complaint, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division determined that a Norwalk man, Brent Menskey, was selling narcotics out of a live-in long term rehabilitation facility center for pregnant and parenting women, a news release said. Mensky was arrested Wednesday by warrant.

Brent Menskey, 37, of 4 Elmcrest Terrace. (Norwalk Police Department)

Search and seizure warrants were executed Oct. 11 for Menskey and Apartment #201 at 4 Elmcrest Terrace, the release said. Some of the narcotics seized were in areas where young children could easily access them. Investigators seized:

70 glassine envelopes containing Heroin/Fentanyl

39.87 grams of crack cocaine

42.51 grams of powder cocaine

3 Dilaudid pills not in a prescription container

Electronic scale

Arrested: Brent Menskey, 37, of 4 Elmcrest Terrace Apt. 201

Charges: Possession of a Controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell Narcotics, Possession with intent to sell over 1 ounce of Cocaine, Use of drug paraphernalia, Two counts of risk of injury to a minor

Bond: $100,000

Court: Nov. 8

Sexual assault arrest

In May, Norwalk patrol officers received a complaint of a sexual assault on an elderly woman, a news release said. Special Victims Unit detectives investigated and found that Gabriel Alexis Alfaro, an Amazon delivery driver, sexually assaulted the victim while giving her a ride from Fairfield to Norwalk.

Gabriel Alexis Alfaro, 25, of Rocky Hill. (Norwalk Police Department)

Detectives obtained a warrant. Alfaro was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Arrested: Gabriel Alexis Alfaro, 25, of 41 Stepney Circle, Rocky Hill

Charges: Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree

Bond: $75,000

Court: Nov. 8

Fraud arrest

On Friday, Norwalk detectives took custody of Corey Poole from the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, N.Y., via a fully extraditable warrant, stemming from an investigation begun in 2021; police had received a complaint of someone using fraudulent identification to buy a Jeep Grand Cherokee valued over $50,000 at a local car dealership.

Poole had committed the same crime in other jurisdictions throughout Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania, the news release said.

Arrested: Corey Poole, 22, of 5 Seaman Ave., Hempstead N.Y.

Corey Poole, 22, of Hempstead N.Y. (Norwalk Police Department)

Charges: Larceny in the First Degree, Identity Theft in the First Degree, and Forgery in the Third Degree

Bond: $250,000

Court: Nov. 9