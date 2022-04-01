Norwalk Police looks to catch distracted drivers; Early Childhood events; Health Department ups TB awareness

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPD plans distracted driving crackdown

plans distracted driving crackdown Observing ‘Week of the Young Child’

‘Week of the Young Child’ Tuberculosis awareness

‘It’s dangerous’

If you text while driving but manage to avoid killing yourself or smashing up your car, you’re still likely to smash up your bank account. Connecticut’s distracted driving fines are $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, and $625 for the third and subsequent offenses. A major police enforcement crackdown in line with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, will start on Friday April 1, according to a press release from Norwalk Police Department (NPD). Increased NPD patrols are poised to nail distracted drivers.

“Connecticut law prohibits the use of any hand-held mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. Drivers who are 16 or 17 years of age are prohibited from using a cell phone or mobile device at any time, even with a hands-free accessory,” according to NPD.

“Even though drivers realize how dangerous it is to use a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle, they do not change their behavior; it is common to see persons behind the wheel looking down at their phones,” said NPD Deputy Chief James Walsh. “Every person on our city streets including children walking to school, cyclists, and our community at large, is at increased risk”

On a national level, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019 according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The number of deaths linked to driver distraction in 2019 alone was 3,142 nationwide, almost 9% of all fatalities.

Family events planned

Norwalk Family Center is set to observe “Week of the Young Child,” calling it “a time to recommit ourselves to ensuring that every child experiences the type of early environment—at home, at child care, at school, and in the community—that will promote their early learning and to recognize the caregivers, parents and early care and education programs that make that happen.”

According to a news release, planned events include:

Story walk featuring I’ll Build You a Bookcase by Jean Ciborowski Fahey, outside and inside at Norwalk Public Library located at 1 Belden Ave., from Friday Apr. 1 until Saturday Apr. 9.

Story walk featuring Senorita Mariposaby Ben Gundersheimer (Mister G) and Marcos Almada Rivero, outside at Mathews Park, located at 325 West Avenue, from Friday Apr. 1 until Saturday Apr. 9.

“Virtual Story Time” via Zoom on Tuesday Apr. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in which Lizzy Rockwell will read her book I Love Insects. Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781659091?pwd=ZnpaYzhWU2NGZWJibVJ1L1BTMnFidz09 . Meeting ID: 837 8165 9091 Passcode: 221948

. Meeting ID: 837 8165 9091 Passcode: 221948 The Third Annual Preschool Self-Portrait Art Show, Saturday Apr. 9 until Sunday Apr. 17. More than 800 Norwalk preschoolers’ self portraits will be exhibited at various Wall Street and Washington Street businesses.

Norwalk Early Childhood Coordinator Mary Oster said, “Thank you for celebrating this important week with us! We want to recognize the importance of high-quality early care and education in all settings, the teachers who provide it, and the critical role it plays in building and developing young minds and supporting families.”

More info about early care and education is said to be available by calling the Norwalk Early Childhood office at (203) 854-4148.

Anyone can get TB

Tuberculosis awareness is urged by the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) in line with World TB Day, which was March 24. Borrowing a slogan from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), an NHD news release admonishes Norwalkers to “Think. Test. Treat TB.”

TB infections are either latent or active. The latent condition lacks symptoms and is not contagious, but can become active if not treated. Active TB involves chronic cough, chest pain, weight loss, fever, and fatigue, and is spread when the sufferer breathes on other people. According to NHD, Connecticut’s Department of Health said that a third of the world’s population has latent TB, with 5% to 10% of these people developing active TB “at some time in their life.”

The CDC says that anyone can get TB, but vulnerability increases if you were born in-or frequently visit-countries where TB is common or have lived or worked in large group settings where TB may be rampant, or if you are immune compromised. If you’re at risk, CDC recommends either a blood test or a skin test, the latter of which is available from NHD “to eligible patients for a small fee.” Ask your doctor which test you should have. NHD “provides medication and follow-up care for eligible individuals without insurance.” Call them at (203) 854-7776, or visit www.norwalkhealth.com.

Find more info at Think. Test. Treat TB (cdc.gov), World TB Day (who.int), Tuberculosis Control Program (ct.gov), and Tuberculosis & Communicable Disease Control | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org).