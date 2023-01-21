Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops

NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:

Bridgeport man accused in shooting

Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.

Bond totaled $390,000.

Arrested:

Samuel Branch, 24, of 2046 Boston Ave., Bridgeport

Warrant #1

Charges: Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Bond: 250,000

Court: 1-30-23

Warrant #2

Charges: Violation of Probation

Bond: $70,000

Court: 1-30-23

Warrant #3

Charges: Violation of Probation

Bond: $70,000

Court: 1-30-23

Patrol officers found a crime scene but no victim when called May 12 to 43 North Main St., police said. A victim, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, later arrived at Norwalk Hospital via a private vehicle.

Tobacco vape sales compliance checks

With complaints from parents continuing to roll in, the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division and Special Victims Unit conducted tobacco vape sales compliance checks Jan. 12, a news release said.

Police, with the help of community youth, visited 12 establishments and clerks at five of them sold vape products to minors without asking for identification or verifying their age, police said.

Not in compliance with the law were:

Mohegan Smoke Shop, 84 North Main St.

Sited: Scott Marsillo, 29 of 11 Denise Terrace Fairfield

Charges: Two counts of Illegal Sale of Tobacco to a Minor

Total Fines: $1,050

Vapewise, 203 Liberty Square

Sited: Habib Raoof Alzanani, 21 of 3024 Kingsbridge AA6 Bronx, N.Y.

Charges: Two counts of Illegal Sale of Tobacco to a Minor

Total Fines: $1,050

Mohegan Smoke Shop, 6 Belden Ave.

Sited: Shakeel Mohammed, 26 of 20 Edlie Ave., Norwalk

Charge: Illegal Sale of Tobacco to a Minor

Fine: $300

Exxon Gas Station, 465 Westport Ave.

Summonsed: Juvenile employee

Charges: Two counts of Illegal Sale of Tobacco to a Minor

Sono Vape, 68A Washington St.

Sited: Bassam Hadi, 32 of 382 Myrtyl Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y.

Charges: Two counts of Illegal Sale of Tobacco to a Minor

Total Fines: $1,050

In compliance with the law were:

Mohegan Smoke Shop , 149 Westport Ave.

, 149 Westport Ave. Norwalk Smoke Shop , 365 Westport Ave.

, 365 Westport Ave. Shell Gas Station , 391 Westport Ave.

, 391 Westport Ave. Merritt Smoke Shop , 345 Main Ave.

, 345 Main Ave. Jet Vape and Smoke Shop , 99 New Canaan Ave.

, 99 New Canaan Ave. Smokey Bear , 43 North Main St.

, 43 North Main St. North Main Convenience, 48 North Main St.

Shots fired

Multiple suspects fired shots at someone just before midnight Jan. 6 on Garner Street, a police news release said. No one was injured.

On Jan. 11, Norwalk Detectives, assisted by the Emergency Service Unit Tactical Response Team, arrested two suspects at their homes. Detectives also executed multiple search warrants at the suspects’ homes, in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Arrested: Troy Leigh Robert Brannen, 26, of 7 Villaway Road Norwalk

Charges: Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st

Bond: $200,000

Court: Jan. 25

Arrested: Desmond Mcfarlane, 25, of 26 ½ Catherine St. Norwalk

Charges: Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st

Bond: $200,000

Court: Jan. 25