Norwalk Police officer arrested, charged with assault

NORWALK, Conn. – A Norwalk Police officer was arrested Friday and charged with assault third degree and strangulation second degree.

Jermaine Nash became a Norwalk Police officer in February 2010 and was trained as a school resource officer. Police say he was arrested as a result of a family violence incident. The victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Bond for Nash, a Norwalk resident, was $100,000.

At 3:07 p.m. Friday, Norwalk dispatch received a call saying that there had been an assault and that the offender had left the scene, an NPD news release said. Officers learned that Nash was the offender, immediately notified Chief Thomas Kulhawik and quickly found Nash, who was cooperative.

“He turned himself in to police headquarters to face charges, where he was relieved of his duty weapon and badge. Officer Nash is on administrative leave, as a requirement of the Norwalk Police labor contract for any off-duty incident,” the news release said. “Police investigators are working directly with State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek to ensure a thorough investigation, with the welfare of the victim receiving top priority.”

“I was notified at the onset,” Kulhawik said in a statement. “I have confidence in the professionalism of our officers and supervisors in the handling of this case, but wanted to ensure complete transparency in this investigation, and as such, I requested that the State’s Attorney be consulted. As a result the charges were confirmed and the bond was determined. Additional investigations will be conducted to determine if any additional charges are appropriate.”