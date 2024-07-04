Norwalk Police officer Vetare retires following arrest, departmental investigation

A Norwalk police officer arrested in March following his alleged involvement in an off-duty road rage incident has retired.

In a news release Wednesday, Police Chief James Walsh said Officer David Vetare, 54, retired from service on Tuesday, July 2, after a departmental investigation found he had violated several Norwalk Police Manual rules of conduct.

Vetare’s criminal case on charges of reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with intent to harass or intimidate, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace remains pending in state Superior Court. His next appearance is scheduled for July 11.

“As I have stated earlier, these actions do not define our department as a whole and do not reflect on the men and women of the Norwalk Police Department who serve our citizens,” Walsh said in the release.

“I understand that these events have shaken the trust in our department,” Walsh continued. “I reassure the residents of Norwalk that I am committed to transparency, officer accountability, and upholding the highest standards of integrity.”

Vetare was appointed to the Norwalk Police Department in October 1992.

He was arrested by State Police troopers March 9, the third Norwalk police officer to be arrested in less than a month.

According to a Criminal Information Summary released by the State Police, at around noon that day, troopers were dispatched to the area of Exit 6 on southbound Route 25, where a complainant reported an incident.

The complainant said that while traveling northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 and 49, her vehicle was struck by an object thrown by the operator of a tan GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle during a road rage incident.

The complainant also reported the Yukon’s operator began following her and attempted to run her off the road.

The complainant provided the Yukon’s license plate registration. Troopers later located the vehicle and Vetare, the summary said, adding that Vetare admitted to involvement in the incident.

Vetare had been on administrative leave since his arrest.

Two other Norwalk officers also are facing criminal charges following their arrests this year.

On February 15, Norwalk Police Sgt. Shannon Sherry was arrested by warrant following a State Police investigation of a 2023 two-vehicle collision on Interstate 84 that resulted in a fatality.

Sherry, who was off-duty and driving his personal car, was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, a felony, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Walsh placed Sherry on administrative leave and said the department’s Internal Affairs Unit would investigate the incident.

His case is scheduled for a remote court hearing July 31.

Sherry, a patrol supervisor, was appointed to the department in September 2004.

In June, Officer Hector Delgado was arrested by his own department following a citizen’s complaint received by Chief Walsh about an off-duty disturbance.

Following a criminal investigation by Norwalk detectives, Delgado was charged with first-degree threatening, a felony; second-degree breach of peace; and following too closely with a motor vehicle. It was Delgado’s fourth arrest since joining the police force in 1993 and his second this year.

Delgado also was arrested in February by Bridgeport Police, after he was accused of stalking his former wife and her boyfriend.

A month later, the State’s Attorney’s office in Bridgeport declined to continue the prosecution on charges of third-degree stalking and second-degree harassment, although the case was not dismissed and could be reopened within 13 months.

Delgado is on administrative leave. He is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court July 10.