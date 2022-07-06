Norwalk Police pull man from ledge over I-95

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to reach a man who was standing on a ledge over Interstate 95 on Sunday, according to a news release. He was pulled to safety.

A Norwalk resident who was listening to a scanner went straight to a weather website to see traffic cameras, showing the incident, and she caught the images. She said she heard police urgently calling for a Norwalk Fire Department ladder and watched as at one point, began to lose their grip on the man on the ledge. As the incident was ongoing, the camera feed stopped.

A call came in at about 11:33 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a man was standing on a ledge outside of the fence on the East Avenue bridge over I-95, the news release said.

“Multiple officers rushed to the scene,” it said. “The first officer on scene was able to grab the man’s shirt through the fence while a second officer spoke to the man, trying to keep him calm. As more officers arrived to the scene, they began to gain access to the man over the tall fence by standing on police cruisers, lifting each other up, and even standing on each other’s shoulders. The man was successfully pulled to safety, despite struggling against officers.

It continued, “The Norwalk Police Offices that responded to this scene acted without hesitation, placing themselves in harm’s way. The officers brought a chaotic and dangerous situation to a safe conclusion. We commend their valiant efforts, their teamwork, and their dedication to the community that they serve.”

Scanner traffic indicates police shut down I-95’s northbound side and East Avenue while they worked to get the man out of harm’s way. Lt. Dave O’Connor, incident commander, repeatedly called for a Norwalk Fire Department ladder truck. Six minutes after the first request, he reported that the man had been pulled over the fence. A fire engine had been enroute and was cancelled.

“If you are considering suicide, or know someone that is, for immediate help 24/7, call 2-1-1 in Connecticut, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255,” the news release said. “Send a text to the Crisis Text Line, 741741. To learn about the warning signs of suicide, what to listen for, what to say, and what to do for someone that may be suicidal, check out these resources: CT Suicide Prevention | Connecticut Suicide Advisory Board (preventsuicidect.org), Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization | The Hub CT | Norwalk (www.thehubct.org).”