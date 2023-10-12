Quantcast
Norwalk Police seek community’s help in seeking robbery suspects

By


(Norwalk Police Department)

Two women robbed a Connecticut Avenue liquor store Wednesday, Norwalk Police said.

The 911 call to Al’s Warehouse Liquor Store came in at 7:37 p.m.; the employee who called said she was assaulted by one of the suspects as she confronted her for stealing a bottle of liquor, according to the news release. The victim declined medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as a Black female, wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers, police said. The second suspect is described as a Black female, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

“The Detective Bureau is asking for assistance in identifying these persons,” the news release said. “Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis by telephone at 203-854-3185, or by email at [email protected].”

Anonymous tips may be shared using one of the ways listed below.

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

