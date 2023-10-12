Norwalk Police seek community’s help in seeking robbery suspects

(Norwalk Police Department)

Two women robbed a Connecticut Avenue liquor store Wednesday, Norwalk Police said.

The 911 call to Al’s Warehouse Liquor Store came in at 7:37 p.m.; the employee who called said she was assaulted by one of the suspects as she confronted her for stealing a bottle of liquor, according to the news release. The victim declined medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as a Black female, wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers, police said. The second suspect is described as a Black female, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

“The Detective Bureau is asking for assistance in identifying these persons,” the news release said. “Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis by telephone at 203-854-3185, or by email at [email protected].”

