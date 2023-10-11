Quantcast
,

Norwalk Police seek three men in armed robbery

By


Composite of screenshots taken of a video posted to Facebook.

Three men robbed a West Avenue liquor store Monday evening, one of them pointing a gun at clerks while the other two raided the shelves, according to a video posted on Facebook.

Norwalk Police said the 911 call reporting the robbery came in at 8:10 p.m. Victims reported that various high end liquor bottles were stolen. No one was injured.

A photo posted to Facebook.

Patrol officers searched the area for the suspects, the news release said. Detectives took over the investigation.

Lt. Tomasz Podgorski confirmed that the Facebook video had been obtained by detectives. “They are actively investigating the incident and pursuing all leads.”

Dimitri Sarris posted the video. He works at Old Post Spirits, according to his Facebook information.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Matt Nyquist by telephone at 203-854-3034, or by email [email protected].

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
    • Screenshots of a video posted to Facebook.
    A photo posted to Facebook.

