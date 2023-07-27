Norwalk Police shoo 93 underage drinkers from SoNo bar

NORWALK, Conn. — Nearly 100 underage drinkers were found in a Washington Street bar late Saturday in an investigation spurred by Norwalk Police officers patrolling the area, a news release said.

Officers learned that Saltwater SoNo Restaurant & Bar/Jayla Jayla Nightclub was serving numerous underage people alcoholic beverages and alerted Special Services at 11:30 p.m., the news release said. Both sets of police officers entered the establishment to perform a compliance check.

They found 93 patrons under age 21, identified them and released them, the news release said. The nightclub was allowed to continue business and the case was referred to the State of Connecticut Liquor Commission for administrative action.

“Enforcement is critical for issues such as these on Washington Street and across our city: underage drinking has far-reaching impacts, from the safety and wellbeing of our community members of all ages, to the quality-of-life issues that it raises for area residents.” Police Chief James Walsh said in a statement. “The Norwalk Police Department will continue to take steps to deter the underage use of alcohol and illegal sales to minors.”

In 2018, the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) issued a summary suspension for Johnny Utah’s, then operating at 80 Washington St., after police, DCP representatives and the Fire Marshal’s Office found more than 100 underage drinkers on the premises.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s incident at Saltwater SoNo Restaurant & Bar/Jayla Jayla Nightclub can contact police via:

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

“Underage drinking has many negative consequences that can impact a young adults physical health, mental health, license privileges, and can endanger the lives of those drinking alcohol and those around them,” the news release said. “For resources and information to address underage drinking, please check out Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services website at https://portal.ct.gov/DMHAS/Prevention- Unit/Prevention-Files/Underage-Drinking , or our local partner, The Norwalk Partnership (https://www.thenorwalkpartnership.org/alcohol).”

