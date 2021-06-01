Norwalk Police step up speed enforcement

NORWALK, Conn. — You might think motorists are hoping to make up time lost to the pandemic: traffic tickets, which nosedived in 2020, are climbing.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik attributes the hike in nabbed speeders to “dramatically increased” enforcement, which he said started with the creation of the traffic unit a few years ago and then “the expansion of the traffic unit in the past couple of years.”

There was no traffic unit a decade ago. Prior to its creation, officers would try to respond to residents’ complaints during their regular patrols, Kulhawik told the Common Council Health and Public Safety Committee. That was “tough to do,” he said, because calls would come in that required officers to leave to respond.

Statistics provided by the department show that, indeed, speeding enforcement has resulted in more citations.

In January, Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh said enforcement had “definitely picked back up,” given a change of traffic unit command. There had been 317 infractions issued compared to 79 in December.

Last week, Walsh said, “there has been an increase in enforcement and activity in the issuing of citations and written warnings in 2021. Last year in 2020 self-initiated activity was impacted by the COVID pandemic as guidelines were issued to limit contact at the outbreak of the pandemic. The impact lasted several months as it did in several other departments throughout Connecticut. In general motor vehicle enforcement activity and car stops was down considerably due to the pandemic. Also towards the end of the year there was less public traffic usage due to working from home, and home schooling.”

Given the decline in 2020, NancyOnNorwalk asked for 2019 statistics, in addition for those comparing the first four months of the year with the year prior. The below citation count includes infractions and written warnings, issued by all Norwalk Police not just the traffic unit, according to Walsh:

771 in April 2021

29 in April 2020

646 in April 2019

503 in March 2021

135 in March 2020

582 in March 2019

337 in February 2021

297 in February 2020

365 in February 2019

317 in January 2021

215 in January 2020

469 in January 2019

The May data was not yet available.

In February, March and April, many people were ticketed for running stop signs – that citation was top of the list. So let’s look at that:

April 2021: 295 citations for failure to obey stop sign

April 2020: 0 citations for failure to obey stop sign

April 2019: 18 citations for “stop sign/other”

March 2021: 162 citations for failure to obey stop sign

March 2020: 10 citations for failure to obey stop sign

March 2019: 46 citations for “stop sign/other”

February 2021: 72 citations for failure to obey stop sign

February 2020: 16 citations for failure to obey stop sign

February 2019: 14 citations for “stop sign/other”

January 2021: 66 citations for failure to obey stop sign

January 2020: 18 citations for failure to obey stop sign

January 2019: 18 citations for “stop sign/other”

The citation for “traveling unreasonably fast” was top of the list in January and second in March and February. There are also citations issued for “speeding infraction-cars only.” Still another citation can be issued for “traveling too fast for the conditions.”

Walsh explained:

“The statute for Traveling Unreasonably fast is 14-218a. The law states ‘Any speed in excess of such limits, other than speeding as provided for in section 14-219, shall be prima facie evidence that such speed is not reasonable, but the fact that the speed of a vehicle is lower than such limits shall not relieve the operator from the duty to decrease speed when a special hazard exists with respect to pedestrians or other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions.’ So in simpler terms if you’re traveling too fast for road conditions (i.e. snow or ice) and crash you could be cited for 14-218A, or travel in a speed in excess of the posted speed limit.

“14-219a Speeding -the statute defines in greater detail getting caught traveling in excess of the posted speed limit (greater than 55) on a regular road or 65 upon any limited access highway such as I-95.

“So in Norwalk more cars are cited for 14-218a due to the fact when violators get caught they are traveling under 55 but still in excess of the posted speed limit (i.e. 48 in a posted 35), if a person is caught traveling 56 in a 35 they violate 14-219.

The 2019 stats provided by Walsh don’t differentiate; traveling “too fast” is listed, nothing else. He also provided stats for 2020 and 2021 in that format.

With the citations categorized that way, speeding enforcement is definitely up. A comparison:

April 2021: 30 citations for traveling “too fast” (26 citations for traveling unreasonably fast)

April 2020: 0 citations for traveling “too fast”

April 2019: 21 citations for traveling “too fast”

March 2021: 109 citations for traveling “too fast” (97 citations for traveling unreasonably fast)

March 2020: 18 citations for traveling “too fast” (8 citations for traveling unreasonably fast)

March 2019: 39 citations for traveling “too fast”

February 2021: 93 citations for traveling “too fast” (65 citations for traveling unreasonably fast)

February 2020: 49 citations for traveling “too fast” (10 citations for traveling unreasonably fast)

February 2019: 71 citations for traveling “too fast”

January 2021: 79 citations for traveling “too fast” (68 citations for traveling unreasonably fast; one each for traveling too fast for the conditions and “speeding infraction-cars only.”

January 2020: 48 citations for traveling “too fast” (21 citations for traveling unreasonably fast)

January 2019: 67 citations for traveling “too fast”

2020: 297 citations for traveling “too fast”

2019: 653 citations for traveling “too fast”

2018: 659 citations for traveling “too fast”

In the first four months of 2021, a third of the year, there were 311 citations for traveling “too fast.”

Kulhawik, speaking to the Common Council Health and Public Safety Committee, said that before there was a traffic unit, officers would try to respond to resident complaints by setting up on their regular patrols, “tough to do” because calls would come in and they would have to leave to respond.

“There’s a few streets that anytime we do radar, you’re going to get violations because it’s a constant problem,” he said. But if residents are complaining about other locations, the traffic unit will “put up a box to track vehicle speeds and the number of vehicles and the hours and then get that data for a week or so. And then we’ll analyze it and see if there is a problem.”

If the data supports the allegation of speeding – or people running stop signs, whatever the complaint might concern – “they’ll assign officers to do selective enforcement, usually the motorcycle officers to do traffic enforcement there,” he said.

“But speeding and traffic is, has always been and continues to be the number one complaint,” he said. “And sometimes it’s like I said, the residents believe it’s speeding, but it’s not once we do the data.”

But some roads are usually a problem. William Street since it’s been repaved is “pretty much anytime” and East Rocks “from time to time,” he said. “I mean, there’s a number of places where the officers go on a regular basis.”