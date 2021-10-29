Norwalk Police Union endorses Auerbach

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Union has endorsed Read Auerbach to represent District C on the Common Council.

Auerbach, a Republican, is a Norwalk firefighter. The newcomer to politics is challenging incumbent Council member John Kydes and his Democratic running mate, Jenn McMurrer, and Scott Goodwin of Independents for Norwalk.

It’s highly unusual for the police union to endorse a Council candidate.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to have a city employee on the Common Council, we will certainly do all we can to assist them. But in this case, we have an opportunity to have a uniformed member of the city on the Common Council. This is someone who’s going to understand the need for equipment, the need for training, the need for staffing, the need for quality people, morale in the uniform division, things like this,” said Lt. David O’Connor, president of Police Union Local 1727.

Auerbach, a lifelong resident, has been with the Norwalk Fire Department for 43 years. He is a captain.

“We would be crazy not to do everything we can to support him in his quest for Common Council,’ O’Connor said.

Norwalk Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 830, President Bill Ireland did not reply to an email asking if the fire union would also endorse Auerbach.