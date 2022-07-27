Norwalk Police, victims’ loved ones, plead for tips in 2011 double homicide, offer $50K reward

NORWALK, Conn. — Police say they have a person of interest in the double murder 11 years ago of two people parked in a quiet Norwalk neighborhood. They hope someone will come forward with information to help solve the cold case and are emphasizing the State’s $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Early on the morning of Friday Aug. 6, 2011, Bridgeport residents Rickita Smalls, 22, and Iroquois Alston, 27, were found shot dead in a parked car on Avenue B. In 2013, then-Gov. Dannel Malloy authorized the reward.

“I’m pleading that anyone that has any information, no matter how big or small, to please dial up and just give them whatever information that you have,” Barbara Smalls, grandmother of the younger victim, said Tuesday. “You may think that it’s just a small piece, and that it doesn’t matter. But it does.”

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

April Barron, Alston’s mother, said she’s numb.

“I pray that phone calls will come in today. The pain is never going to go away. But we’ll have a little closure in reference to this double homicide,” she said.

Barron said Norwalk Police will “absolutely” protect the identity of anyone who comes forward.

“If people do have a fear of coming forward and fear of retaliation, it’s completely understandable, something we’ve run into numerous types of investigations,” Det. Christopher Imparato said. “But I’ll just reassure them as April did, their identity and their safety will be paramount to us. That comes first and foremost.”

He said, “The most important thing is people coming forward and providing the information we need to corroborate information that we have.” Norwalk Police are aware of people they believe could help and “then I’m sure, just as in every investigation, we’d be surprised to find out there are people out there that aren’t on our radar that have information that would be helpful.”

You might think it’s a small detail “but you never know how a small detail can really help in an investigation and move the ball forward,” Imparato said. “And again, we remind everybody that there is a $50,000 reward. So whatever their motivation is, to do the right thing or the money, it doesn’t matter to us just as long as they come forward and help us.”

Imparato can be reached at 203-854-3190

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111

Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011

Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

Smalls was nine days away from her 23rd birthday, her grandmother said. Now, the family is putting flowers on her grave instead of celebrating.

“That was my daughter’s only child, she couldn’t be here today. Because my daughter, she just she trembles – I give my daughter a hug, and I feel her hurt from missing her child,” Barbara Smalls said. “This is a pain that will never go away.”

Barron said her son used to say, “Let the streets handle the streets.” She didn’t know that one week after a conversation like that, he’d be killed.

“I have faith in God first,” she said. “But … I have faith in everybody that’s on this case concerning my son. I just want justice. I want justice – double homicide? Like who would take the time? How black is your heart?”

The case is “never going to be cold at all,” Barron said. “As long as I have breath in me, it’s not going to be cold and I’m not going to stop until I get justice for my son. … We’re reaching out to the public. I definitely am praying that somebody would call in.”