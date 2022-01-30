Norwalk political notes: A BoE Committee focus on equity; personal changes

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

BoE Committees to kick off, one year later

to kick off, one year later Moccia happy to be out of politics

happy to be out of politics Morgan goes to ConnDOT

BoE equity committee begins work

The Board of Education Ad-Hoc Inclusion & Educational Justice Committee is meeting Wednesday.

Did you know there was an Ad-Hoc Inclusion & Educational Justice Committee? It was on a list of Committees released a year ago by BoE Chairman Colin Hosten, but it hasn’t met.

“The Committee was officially started in January 2021, though this will be its first meeting. Our BOE policy grants the Chair the ability to appoint ad-hoc committees as needed

Hosten said Friday that BoE policy empowers him to appoint ad-hoc committees as needed.

“In making committee assignments for 2021, and in consultation with Board members, I convened the new ad-hoc Inclusion and Educational Justice Committee, and also created a new MLL Subcommittee of the Curriculum Commitee (to be chaired by Diana Carpio), and which will also be meeting for the first time in 2022,” Hosten said.

BoE member Godfrey Azima was made chairman of the Committee one year ago; then-BoE member Heidi Keyes and Hosten were listed as members. Hosten and Keyes were also appointed to the MLL (Multi-language learners) Committee.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting includes “ice breaker” and “equity statement review.” Also on the agenda is “development of goals.”

Ridgefield resident Moccia glad to be out of politics

Last November marked a milestone for former Norwalk Mayor Richard Moccia – the first time in 50 years that he hasn’t run for an elected office.

Moccia said he’s not on the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee anymore. He decided to be a guy who plays golf and senior basketball, and, “I’m very happy now.”

He and his wife Barbara did some traveling before the pandemic hit, he said. One great thing: no one calls him to say their street is covered with snow and the plow hasn’t come yet.

Morgan’s working for ConnDOT

Josh Morgan’s last day as Norwalk Communications Director was Friday. Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King said he’s going to work in the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s communications department.

Morgan was hired to be communications manager in March 2018 and promoted to communications director in March 2021. In early January, he said he was leaving to work for a State agency.

The communications manager position was created nearly four years ago as the first action in Mayor Harry Rilling’s reorganization of administrative positions.