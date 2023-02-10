Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’

Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator: the only Republican in the group.

State Rep. Tracy Marra (R-141) was invited to last week’s event only after citizens complained, said Lisa Brinton and Mimi Chang.

Brinton, founder of Independents for Norwalk, and Chang blamed State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). Brinton chided the Norwalk League of Women Voters for posting the flyer to its Facebook page.

“Where is Tracy,” Brinton wrote. “If it’s a Democrat Only Delegation – fair enough – but the invite doesn’t say that. A snub by Sen. Duff? Does the LWV want to be associated or promoting this misrepresentation?”

An AllEvents.in post advertising the event was created by State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-143). Johnson said she didn’t create the post but, “My press aide did create a Facebook event on my official Facebook page for the delegation event and perhaps this site picked that up.”

“Residents inquired/learned the Thursday before last that Tracy Marra was never even extended an invite by Bob Duff, Lucy Dathan or the other State Representatives, which isn’t a good look on Norwalk’s Democratic delegation, but unsurprising when perusing Bob Duff’s steady stream of hyperpartisan snubs and jabs directed at Republicans on his social media pages,” Chang wrote in a comment on NancyOnNorwalk. “… I’m not a Republican and find his polarizing content offensive and indigestible. Bob’s baloney is something to behold.”

Duff didn’t reply to an email asking about it.

State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142) did.

“This event was organized by the House Democrats and we normally have done a Democratic panel in the past,” Dathan wrote Wednesday. “I thought Tracy had already done her intro to session in Darien, earlier in Jan, as I saw pictures on social media. As a result, she was not included in the initial planning, but when I spoke to her, she was delighted to come.”

Chang also said the City advertised the original flier on its Facebook page but deleted the post when citizens complained. When it disappeared, so did all the critical comments and questions.

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews responded Thursday, “This wasn’t a City event. It was an event hosted by the State Delegation. Once we received the updated flyer, we replaced the old one with the new one on social media.”

Marra didn’t respond to an email sent Wednesday.

Brinton, on Thursday, wrote, “Just happy Tracy called {Duff} out and that Lucy corrected it. Either INCLUDE the entire Norwalk delegation, if promoting it as such or identify and promote it as a ‘Democrat Party’ update.”

Pentz replacing Morton as NTD CEO

Norwalk Transit District Chief Financial Officer Matt Pentz was recently promoted to fill the shoes of retiring CEO Kimberlee Morton.

Morton was CEO for more than eight years. Her retirement is effective June 30, but she is serving as an advisor and consultant to Pentz as of Jan. 1, according to NTD minutes. The Jan. 6 meeting saw a vote making Pentz CEO retroactive to Jan. 1.

Pentz has been with the Transit District for nearly five years, beginning as Director of Finance in April 2018 and becoming CFO in October 2019. A Quinnipiac University School of Business graduate, he previously worked for Hearst Media Services CT as a Senior Financial Analyst for nearly eight years.

He’s taking over at an interesting time as Norwalk’s Democratic legislators move to dissolve the Transit District, postulating that CT Transit would serve city residents better. State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), at a forum in City Hall, said NTD wouldn’t necessarily “go away completely,” because, as in other communities served by CT Transit, Norwalk’s transit district could either provide paratransit (individualized rides without fixed routes or timetables) or give service to a wider area.

Pentz introduced himself from the audience and both sides said they would talk about the issue.

Apply for a role in City government

Common Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) recently highlighted a new page on the City website, listing non-paying vacancies on Norwalk Boards and Commissions. It provides information about the days candidates will be expected to attend meetings and how long the terms are.

A quick look shows that there are two openings on the Board of Estimate and Taxation and six on the Fair Rent Commission, which ideally would have seven regular members and seven alternates. The 12-member Pension Board of Trustees has four vacancies.

Niedzielski-Eichner asked Norwalkers to consider applying for one of the roles. She offered, “Tremendous thanks to our IT department, our communications staff, and particularly the Commission on the Status of Women for their efforts to make it easier for the City to draw on the tremendous knowledge and love for Norwalk among our diverse residents of all backgrounds.”

You can find the page here or by going to the website homepage, hovering your mouse over the City Government heading at the far right, then moving to the left on the drop-down menu and clicking on Boards and Commissions. From that page, you’ll see “vacancies” on the upper right.

“It is important to note that we are required by law to have a balance of political party affiliations on many of the commissions, and the Mayor also makes appointments with an eye to balancing the members’ skill sets and expertise,” Niedzielski-Eichner said. “So even if you are not the right fit at that time for the first position you apply for, openings occur all the time, and we encourage you to continue expressing interest until you find the right volunteer role.”