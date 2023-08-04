Norwalk political notes: Candidates; an opinion

From left, Republican former Mayor Richard Moccia and Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, in 2015. (Archive photo)

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political info for you:

Wiggins seeks District B primary

seeks District B primary Wells : No petitioning candidates yet

: No petitioning candidates yet Just to clarify : Moccia’s not running

: Moccia’s not running One politician weighs in on Trump’s third indictment

District B primary?

Dajuan Wiggins, Executive Director of Youth Business Initiative in Norwalk (YBI), collecting signatures at the recent SoNo Farmers’ Market. (John Levin)

Dujuan Wiggins, a Democrat who runs the nonprofit Youth Business Initiative, is collecting signatures to force a primary in District B. Wiggins seeks a District B Common Council seat.

Incumbents Darlene Young and Diana Révolus, who won the Democratic Town Committee endorsement July 24, did not reply to an email giving them the opportunity to comment.

Wiggins needs 200 signatures by Aug. 9, he said in a Facebook post.

“Going door knocking is teaching me so much about my community and myself,” he wrote.

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said Thursday morning that Wiggins hadn’t yet submitted any completed petition pages.

“He has another week,” Wells wrote. “I always encourage candidates to submit pages as they go along, as it allows me to check them in advance and 1) tell them how they are doing and 2) complete review after the deadline more quickly.”

It’s been eight years since District B saw a primary. Not only did Erik Anderson successfully challenge Migdalia Rivas for her Board of Education seat, but “Travis Simms challenged Phaedrel Bowman and Manny Langella for the Common Council nomination AND Sandra Stokes challenged Mimi Burgess and Mary O. Mann for Taxing District Commissioner (which is not ‘District B,’ but is contained within District B),” Wells said. “Travis & Bowman won, Langella lost for council. … Stokes and Mann won (and Mimi Burgess lost, in an incredibly close race, with only 8 votes separating top from bottom finisher) for taxing district commissioner.”

Republican Registrar Brian Smith said Republicans will not have any primaries.

Petitioning candidates?

There are other potential candidates: Unaffiliated or independent voters can get onto the fall ballot by collecting signatures.

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said recently that Independents for Norwalk founder Lisa Brinton had submitted petitions for assorted folks but he needed to verify signatures before revealing who is running.

Brinton declined to comment.

McQuaid said Thursday that no one has qualified yet.

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said he sometimes checks petitions.

“Usually the town clerk, in his legendary generosity, gives us those to check – even though he is allowed to do the checking himself,” Wells wrote. “The rule used to be ‘cream, no sugar’ but 1) after COVID there is no coffee vendor at City Hall and 2) imposing that rule didn’t work all that well anyway. I should have paid more attention to the more time-honored rule: ‘Don’t learn to do anything you are not prepared to do for the rest of your life.’ But, so far this year, nothing to check – however, they are not due until August 9, so we’ll see next week, maybe.

He added that “The Rowayton Cowboy,” Scott Merrell, visited the Registrar’s office Wednesday.

“He says he is not running for anything, except, of course, President. However there are no petitions available for that primary next year and any forms needed would come from the Secretary of the State’s office,” Wells said.

No Knopp or Moccia on ballot

Not too long ago, NancyOnNorwalk asked former Mayor Alex Knopp about a rumor that he would challenge fellow Democrat Mayor Harry Rilling’s reelection bid. Knopp said that was false.

The rumor came fast on the heels of Knopp negotiating a deal with Wall Street area real estate mogul Jason Milligan for the lot next to the Norwalk Public Library, which the Common Council declined to accept.

Knopp, 75, was Norwalk Mayor from 2001 to 2005. He was unseated by Republican challenger Richard Moccia – who came out of the woodwork to say that no, he’s not challenging Rilling either.

“I saw your article about the rumor that Alex would challenge Harry,” Moccia wrote in June. “I just want you to know that if you hear any rumblings about me returning to run, they are false. I was considering it, however it meant giving up my golf, senior basketball, my classes at the senior center, my poker club, and my breakfast club, as well as Barb’s and my weekly road trips. Wanted to make you laugh again.”

Republicans endorsed Vinny Scicchitano to challenge Rilling, who first took office in 2013 after taking on Moccia.

Moccia, in June, praised Knopp.

“On a serious note. Alex is trying hard to get the right deal for Library parking, and of course there are some that always try to cast doubt on peoples’ motives. Alex and I still would probably disagree on most issues. However I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, he certainly did not have to take this project on at this stage in his life. But he did,” Moccia wrote.

Wilms on indictment

As has been widely reported, former President Donald Trump was arraigned Thursday in federal court on his third criminal indictment. Trump pleaded not guilty on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction; and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.

The felony charges stem from Trump “working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, with the Justice Department acting to hold him accountable for an unprecedented effort to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power and threaten American democracy,” AP reports.

On Tuesday, after the indictment was issued, NancyOnNorwalk sent emails to Mayor Harry Rilling, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano, Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D), Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez and Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms, asking if they’d like to comment.

Only one person replied.

“I was appalled at the assault on the Capitol, and never thought I would see such a thing in my lifetime,” Wilms wrote. “All those involved should continue to be held accountable.”