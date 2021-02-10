Norwalk political notes: Details

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Rilling on possible moratorium

on possible moratorium Dachowitz: Fogel’s been unable to help

Fogel’s been unable to help Rilling’s early fundraising was highest to date

Stop the development while we consider regulations?

On Monday, after would-be operators of a Norden Place distribution center withdrew their application for the project, Farhan Memom of the Sasqua Hills Neighborhood Association suggested a moratorium on development within the R&D and Light Industrial Manufacturing Zone.

Others have suggested such a moratorium; it’s an oversight that one wasn’t enacted as the City worked on a study of Norwalk’s industrial zones, they say.

What does Mayor Harry Rilling think?

“I think it is an interesting concept and a discussion we need to have,” he wrote Tuesday. “We are currently in the process of having our zoning regulations examined and updated. So now is a good time to explore all options.”

Norwalk’s budget team has one member missing

Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Angela Fogel has been absent from public budget discussions and on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said her absence has hurt the back room operations.

As the Board of Estimate and Taxation moved to consider budget transfers, Dachowitz warned, “Last week, Angela Fogle had an emergency medical condition. And she’s going to be out of commission for the next couple of weeks. So I apologize. It’s affected our budgets preparations, and I am just not – if you read it to me, I might be able to explain, but I don’t know the details.”

It’s apparent that Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Church has pitched in on the budget, as the PowerPoint presentation Dachowitz is using is titled “DRAFT #8 from Sabrina.”

Big numbers

Rilling’s Jan. 10 filing on his reelection campaign fundraising efforts stated that Rilling for Mayor had raised $42,025 as of Dec. 31.

How does that compare with previous efforts?

Rilling’s 2019 reelection campaign did not start until Jan. 22 of that year, so there was no Jan. 10 filing, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said. But the 2017 effort was slightly below this year’s: on Dec. 31, 2016, Rilling for Mayor had raised $40,630, according to that filing.

Rilling went on to raise more than $144,000 in 2017. In October 2019, the campaign said it had raised more than $145,000.

John Kydes, a Democratic Council member who has formed an exploratory committee for a possible Mayoral run, had raised $1,000 or less as of Dec. 31. Last week, he said he’d raised $4,000 in one day Jan. 31, and the maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375.

Rilling had raised an additional $20,000 since the first of the year, spokesman Adam Wood said last week.