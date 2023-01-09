Norwalk political notes: Johnson, Miressi and Wood

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Dems to vote on Council replacement Monday

to vote on Council replacement Monday Miressi says he’s been targeted due to success in opposing Duff

says he’s been targeted due to success in opposing Duff Wood, in Yankee interview, predicts productive Hartford session

Johnson given send off

Dominique Johnson has been sworn into her new role as District 143 State Representative. The Democratic Town Committee meets Monday to consider a replacement for her Common Council at Large seat.

DTC leaders didn’t respond to an email asking who has submitted letters of interest.

Johnson bathed in the glow of loving praise during her last Council meeting as Democrats lauded her for more than 10 minutes.

Johnson “has been a tireless advocate for what is just what is fair and what is right,” Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said. “…We are sad to see you leave but elated that you are going to take your hard work and wisdom and make a true impact as a trusted advocate in Hartford for all of Norwalk residents.”

Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) called Johnson “immensely thoughtful, one of the hardest workers I have ever seen.” Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said Johnson was the “voice of reason.” Tom Livingston (D-District E) said he’d learned from Johnson and Heidi Alterman (D-District D) said her children fell in love with Johnson when they were out campaigning together because, “They had a lot of fun palling around and being silly.”

“I’m emotionally overwhelmed by love in this room and online, gratitude is the most of my heart,” Johnson replied. As for going to Hartford, she commented, “Earlier today, Senator (Bob) Duff said when local and state work together, we can get magnificent things done. And that’s exactly my intent, to go up there to keep be a part of that and do that.”

‘Shocker’

The State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) is auditing the 2022 campaigns for District 25 State Senate.

This comes to NancyOnNorwalk’s attention via a Tweet from former Republican District 25 State Senate candidate Daniel Miressi, the latest opponent to get beaten soundly by Duff.

“Shocker – I was selected in a ‘lottery’ to be audited by the Lamont regime,” Miressi posted Dec. 13. “I guess they didn’t like that Bobby lost Darien, the debate, and all credibility…. They will try anything to dissuade a citizen candidate and a CT FIRST AGENDA! Don’t worry, it won’t work.”

He also said he “didn’t take the state election welfare,” a reference to Citizen’s Election Program funding, and unlike Democrats “followed the letter of the law.”

Connecticut General Statutes require SEEC to conduct a post-election review of General Assembly committees, the letter Miressi received said.

Joshua Foley, SEEC Staff Attorney, said all District 25 Senate campaign committees are being audited.

A guide for candidates who don’t participate in CEP explains that SEEC “will review all statewide office candidate committees and no more than 50% of General Assembly candidate committees.” The candidate committees will be “selected by a randomized lottery which is weighted by taking into the account the frequency with which a particular legislative district was reviewed during the last three preceding regular elections for that office.”

District 25 was also audited after the 2018 election, according to the information provided by Foley. It wasn’t audited in the four previous elections.

Neither Lisa Brinton, who ran for D25 as an independent, nor Duff responded to an email giving them a chance to comment.

Miressi’s Twitter account has 1,681 followers. He recently promised that a new episode of his podcast is coming out next week.

His post about the audit prompted Michael Goldstein to reply, “Dispicable!” (cq)

“I’ve been a treasurer for multiple state rep campaigns. They audit nearly 50% of all CEP campaigns,” Patrick Johnson replied.

“I believe the SEEC is an independent agency,” Darren Cunningham said.

Insults included Cole Haymond calling Miressi a “clown that couldn’t even qualify for public funding.”

Wood a Yankee fellow

Former State Rep. Terri Wood (R-141), who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination this year for Secretary of State, has joined Yankee Institute as a fellow.

Wood was interviewed in Yankee’s first Y CT Matters podcast of the year, the day Gov. Ned Lamont was inaugurated and the Legislative session began. She had watched the House proceedings and said House leadership is very focused on rising above national discord.

“I’m deeply enthused about what’s going to get done this year, because they are such good people with good hearts, and also significant intelligence,” Wood said.

Wood also described the process of the Legislature’s first day and her experiences working under COVID. Regarding public hearings, she said citizens can make their salient points in the three minutes allowed.

You can listen to the podcast here.