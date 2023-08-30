Quantcast

Norwalk political notes: Knopp on eminent domain; Trump’s legal woes; new City employee from Norwalk

Norwalk real estate investor Jason Milligan, left, participates in a June 2017 press conference with former Mayor Alex Knopp, center, and Mayor Harry Rilling, announcing a legal settlement that would allow the city to buy an option to purchase 11 Belden Ave. Knopp, Norwalk Public Library Board of Trustees Chairman, was Mayor when POKO Partners was selected to develop Wall Street Place.

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk political notes for you:

  • Knopp supports eminent domain move on Milligan
  • CT Secretary of State Office studies Trump’s eligibility for ballot
  • New City employee has notable familial tie

Eminent domain

Former Mayor Alex Knopp supports the Rilling administration’s move to use eminent domain in its effort to acquire land from Wall Street area real estate mogul Jason Milligan.

Knopp might know Milligan better than anyone in municipal government circles. The former Mayor led the Norwalk Public Library Foundation to appeal the Zoning Commission’s approval of Milligan’s plan to build apartments next to the Belden Avenue library in 2016, yet then negotiated with Milligan to achieve a settlement that provided the City with use of the property for library parking. It’s rumored that this included daily phone calls with the talkative Milligan.

The City paid Milligan $460,000 for a six-year purchase option for the 1.27 acre lot at 11 Belden Ave., but the Council let this lapse in August. The deal included a fixed purchase price of $4,885,000 for the parcel, which was intended to provide room for a possible Norwalk Public Library expansion and parking for patrons.

In May, Knopp used his non-adversarial relationship with Milligan, who was involved in an intense prolonged legal battle with the Rilling administration, to negotiate an alternative price for the sliver the City desires, the .25-acre Mott Avenue frontage. The Council publicly ignored this proposed $1.75 million offer, a decrease from the $2 million Milligan said he’d take. At the time, Knopp said the City’s latest offer had been $1.2 million.

The Board of Estimate and Taxation recently voted to advance the City’s plan to use eminent domain to acquire the property.

“In Connecticut, eminent domain gives the government the power to take your property, even if you don’t want to sell,” the Institute for Justice explains. “But under the Fifth Amendment, eminent domain must be for a ‘public use,’ which traditionally meant projects like roads or bridges. Meanwhile, the government must pay the owners ‘just compensation’ for their property.”

Milligan said he was surprised and called the situation “sad.”

On Aug. 23, Knopp, speaking as a citizen and not as a Library Board member, told the Council Land Use Committee that eminent domain is “necessary because the other solutions are either inadequate or temporary.”

The Yankee Doodle Garage is too far away, and the 3 Belden Ave. property the Council recently agreed to purchase “will be used for library expansion or are on the wrong side of a wire fence,” Knopp said. The Eagles Club rental agreement for 30 parking spaces, for up to five years, is of “questionable legal status” and the lot is too far away.

“Unless subsequent negotiations are successful, the only way to acquire it will be by eminent domain. And I think the public purpose here is so important that it’s worth taking the serious step of eminent domain,” Knopp said. “…I spent an awful lot of the last seven years working on this issue. We were successful initially, we got six years of parking. And now we have to solve the problem permanently going forward. And I think the proposal before you tonight, unfortunately, is the last best way to accomplish it unless subsequent negotiations are successful.”

The Committee voted to move it forward to an expected Council vote Sept. 6.

Trump on the ballot?

You’d have to be living under a rock not to know that multiple lawyers allege that Republican former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election make him ineligible to ever hold federal office again.

Two prominent conservative law professors, active members of the Federalist Society, cite the Constitution’s original meaning in arguing that Trump is ineligible unless two-thirds of Congress decides to grant him amnesty for his conduct on Jan. 6., according to the New York Times. William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas are said to have studied the question for more than a year.

Secretaries of State are appearing on national news programs to answer questions on the issue. “I’m going to follow the law,” Michigan SoS Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said in one interview. “…That means being very careful, making decisions not from a political standpoint but from a legal standpoint.”

So what does Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, a Norwalk Democrat, say about it?

The office has received inquiries from the public, SoS Director of Communications Tara Chozet said Tuesday.

“Our office is aware of the disqualification question based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This issue raises questions on federal constitutionality and state election laws. Our election attorneys are reviewing the Connecticut’s election laws, over which this office has jurisdiction. We do not have jurisdiction over federal laws and regulations,” she said. “We understand the urge to move to a conclusion swiftly, however this is as complex as it is important. It will take diligence to ensure we have the proper interpretation of laws and regulations.”

DiScala’s niece works on holiday extravaganzas, other events

Anna Breault, City of Norwalk Special Events Coordinator, July 29 at the SoNo Farmers Market. (John Levin)

Anna Breault brings professional experience for the City of Orlando and Walt Disney World to her new position as City of Norwalk Special Events Coordinator, a temporary role funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

On July 6, Common Council Economic & Community Development Committee Chairman John Kydes (D-District C) pointed out that she’s also Michael DiScala’s niece.

“Did not know that until after the fact, but ‘small world’ story,” City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski replied.  

DiScala, a developer behind Head of the Harbor South and the controversial plan for a mixed-use complex on Cemetery Street, is a longtime friend of Mayor Harry Rilling.

“Yes, Mike DiScala is Ms. Breault’s great uncle,” Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said recently. “She was selected for the interview and hired for the position because of her impressive qualifications and resume.  During the interview and hiring process, no one involved knew she was related to Mr. DiScala. The Mayor wasn’t involved in any part of the candidate selection, interview or hiring process.”

Breault’s resume shows that she graduated from the University of Central Florida/Rosen College of Hospitality in December with a Bachelor of Science in event management. She worked here as a tourism specialist for Sheffield Island from May 2019 to August 2020, and for Disney World as a guest service representative from October 2019 to December 2021. She was City of Orlando assistant event coordinator from April 2022 until she was hired by Norwalk.

On July 6, Godeski presented a three-year $138,584 contract with Rent-A-Christmas LLC for holiday extravaganzas in SoNo and Wall Street.

Breault had come onboard and “we’ve started to talk about all the events that we want to do in the future,” Godeski said. “…We just wanted to make sure that we lock in the trees since they’re like the highest demand items.”

Documents show a 15% discount for renting them early.

“So this covers the three year contract for just the trees, the ornaments, the toppers, kind of everything associated with that,” Godeski said. “We’re going to have some extra decor, but we’re thinking about more creative ways to do it; rather than just paying a company we were thinking of having businesses sponsor kind of certain displays for us, for photo opportunities, or have some local artists come out and really design some really cool stuff for us. We want to bring back kind of the ‘Setti vibe of Christmas’ to Norwalk. So we’re going in that direction and hoping we can build those little sceneries kind of throughout Norwalk, where these areas and events will happen.”

  1. Skip Hagerty

    This article really clarifies things. I didn’t know that all we need to do is have a few attorneys “allege” that a candidate tried to overturn an election and we can get them removed from the ballot. We should expand the use this to make sure our honest and incorruptible candidate wins in 2024.

  2. Jason Milligan

    Curious why “talkative” Milligan is not interviewed for either article on this topic.

    You texted me at 11:58 last night asking, “Are you up?” I was not. But at 2:39 am I responded “What’s up? Is it for a story for tomorrow.”

    I guess I will just have to live up to my talkative label in the comments.

    It is pretty clear that the city is trying to rip me off!

    Let’s review the facts:

    I bought 11 Belden almost 10 years ago at this point. On my own initiative I met with Mayor Rilling & Liz Stocker (2015 version of Jess Casey) about a joint development project that would improve the libraries parking situation. I was dismissed. Shortly thereafter I submitted application for an apartment building. The apartment building was completely as of right and after quite a bit of public complaining the zoning commission had little choice but to approve the project. Shortly thereafter, Mayor Knopp and the friends of the library filed a lawsuit against me.

    At the time I offered to sell the .258 acre portion of my property for $2 million. I held firm on that $2 million. The city thought it was too high. Instead they negotiated an option for the entire property which settled the lawsuit. As part of that lawsuit settlement I had cancel my zoning approval for 69 apartments, and I was forbidden from submitting any other projects or doing any renovations to the existing building for the entire 6 year option / library parking lease period.

    A few months after this lawsuit settled was the 2018 city wide tax reevaluation. Tyler Technologies was the consultant that was hired for that revaluation. For tax purposes Tyler Technologies valued 11 Belden around $2.9 or $3 million. They issued a letter detailing that value. Approximately 1 month later I got a new letter from the tax assessor telling me that the value jumped almost $2 million. At the time Tyler Technologies was still excepting informal hearings to adjust property values that owners could justify. At a meeting with a Tyler Consultant I was informed that the new higher valuation came from the top, way above their head and that they could not do anything about it.

    So, I initiated a tax appeal. It was quite possibly the most brutal tax appeal ever! The amount of discovery the Norwalk law department demanded was insane, I was questioned a day of deposition, and countless motions were filed in court. The amount of money spent on legal definitely was more than they will collect in tax over the tax period. That tax appeal was just settled after nearly 5 years. It was settled somewhat in conjunction with the other lawsuits with the hope that we would turn over a new leaf. Unfortunately, a new leaf does not seem to be turned over.

    Interestingly in the tax appeal the City hired an “expert” to testify about the value of my property. That expert they chose was appraiser Peter Vimini. After over 20 years in the Real Estate business I have both direct experience and anecdotal experience dealing with Pete. Sharing my opinion about Pete’s ethics and character would probably not meet the NON comments rules.

    Petes argument in the tax appeal was that 11 Belden included “excess land”, which he valued at $1.7 million. He opined that I had gotten a project approved to build 69 apartments on the section fronting on Mott Ave. I disagreed with the excess land categorization for several reasons. 1. We agreed to cancel the project and not build anything for 6 years. How can I be taxed on theoretical projects that I explicitly could not build. Next the “excess land” was in fact required to provide parking for the existing building uses, at least for zoning purposes. It just so happens that I own several other nearby properties that are sufficient to meet parking for practical purposes.

    My other main contention is that tax valuation should be based on what exists on the property not what the highest and best use is. (Forgetting the fact that 11 Belden was restricted from achieving any higher or better use because of the settlement.) An old lady living in a small cape should not be taxed on the potential mcmansion that could be built on the property.

    I am very curious to find out what the City will try to give me as statutorily required “just compensation” for the portion of property they may try to take with Eminent Domain?

    Since 2018 the zoning regulations have changed significantly. The number of apartments allowed as of right for my 1.27 acre parcel jumped from 69 units to 111 units. Parking requirements were reduced from 2 spaces for every 2 bedroom down to 1.3 parking spaces per apartment regardless of # of bedrooms.

    On July 1st I began working on new projects for the site given the City choosing not to exercise the option to purchase the full site. I told City leadership and anyone that asked that I would sell the parking area portion of my property for $2 million, which was the same price I gave 6 years ago. It is worth more than that! I even was willing to sell for $1.75 million if it was done quickly and without fighting. We had just got finished settling all other lawsuits and I was willing to leave money on the table just to move on.

    Sadly, we seem to be heading right back in a direction we came from. Why is being done in secret again!!

    I am no longer willing to accept a discount given the behavior by the public parties.

    The library parking lot lease ends on August 31st, which is the same date that the moratorium ends for submitting projects. I have a project nearly ready to submit and I have a ready, willing and able buyer ready to purchase the parcel once the project is approved. The project is as of right. It requires zero off-site parking.

    There are only 2 explanations for the behavior by the city:

    Incompetence or personal animosity. Maybe both.

    As taxpayers we should not allow for either.

    Full transparency should be demanded, especially with regard to how much money the city spends on legal bills. The legal bills were significantly over $1 million in the POKO fight. I estimate the legal bill for the 11 Belden tax appeal to be significantly north of $100,000. It included several court appearances, depositions, discovery etc. Outside council was hired to argue the appeal. Outside council was hired to negotiate the original lease / option.

    Nancy-I wish you would convert this comment into an independent Op-Ed that more people will be able to read.

    As you know I am always willing to talk!

  3. Bryan Meek

    Hands washing hands.

    The “Setti vibe” was a volunteer effort.

    Between the $138,000 we just spent on decorations and the full time staff involved the Christmas bill is getting pretty steep.

    I wonder how much Stews pays to get his tree up? I’m sure at least $15 an hour.

    The best part is I’m sure we’ll be certain to come up with some excuse to make this a temporary position. It’s only tax increases after all.

    Let the gravy train keep rolling.

