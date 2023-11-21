Norwalk political notes: Livingston to be permanent Chief of Staff

Screenshot of the Nov. 14 hybrid Common Council meeting.

Mayor Harry Rilling and Town Clerk Rick McQuaid will be sworn into their latest terms in a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are some other political items related to the turnover:

Livingston to be Chief of Staff

List of Council accomplishments

Three no shows include would-be Mayor

Chief of Staff

Tom Livingston will continue as Chief of Staff under the newest Rilling administration.

Livingston served nearly eight years on the Common Council before being appointed by Mayor Harry Rilling as interim Chief of Staff in May, following Laoise King accepting a job as Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner.

At last week’s Council meeting, Rilling said he’d asked Livingston to stay on. Livingston subsequently told NancyOnNorwalk that he’d accepted the offer.

Livingston, a Rowayton Democrat who has lived in the city for 36 years, as Council President in 2018 and 19, and 21 and 22

‘Highlights’

“This has been a very busy year,” Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said at last week’s Council meeting, the end of the 2021-23 Council term, highlighting key accomplishments.

First and foremost, approving a major charter revision was a “tremendous piece of work,” he said. “Each member of the Council provided valuable input to cross the goal line in terms of making sure we now have a revised charter and we’re not finished. There’s much more work to be done. But we made the first step. And that was a very important first step.”

He also pointed to the Council’s approval of a 10-year Recreation and Parks Master Plan, the first once since 1996.

A brand-new Cranbury Elementary School opened this year, he said, calling it “downright beautiful.”

There are “so many other things that we’ve done,” but top of the list is maintaining the City’s Triple A bond rating for the 23rd year in a row, he said.

Ending 2021-23

Twelve of 15 Council members attended the last meeting of the term. Missing were Heidi Alterman (D-District D), John Kydes (D-District C) and Barbara Smyth (D-At Large).

It was the end of a decade on the Council for Kydes, during which time he served as Majority Leader in two terms and as Council President for two years. In 2020, he announced an exploratory committee for Mayor, surprising Mayor Harry Rilling; the committee remained on the books this year, though no money was raised.

Kydes and Alterman did not run for reelection. Smyth won a sound victory to continue into a fourth two-year term.

Departing members received commemorative plaques, according to Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large).

Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D), who was appointed to replace a retiring Council member last year and who did not win election to the post, took time to congratulate the victors and then the folks who aren’t returning.

Meek said Diana Révolus (D-District B) has a “great pulse” on her district and he appreciates her advice. As for David Heuvelman (D-District A), “After you pass the bar, please don’t sue me.” He thanked Alterman for helping to get Cranbury Elementary built and as for Ed Camacho (D-At Large), “I can’t believe you’re actually not involved anymore.”

He said Kydes is “doing a victory lap somewhere.”

Swearing in

Again, there is a swearing in ceremony at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The public is invited.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) will swear in Mayor Harry Rilling for a sixth two-year term and Alice McQuaid, Esq., will swear in her husband, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid.

The Rev. Lindsay Curtis of Grace Baptist Church will offer welcoming remarks; the Rev. Tamara Moreland of the First Congregational Church of Norwalk will do the invocation and the Rev. Richard W. Clarke of Bethel AME Church will offer the benediction. Brien McMahon High School students will perform musically.