Norwalk political notes: Manresa, a partnership, and a new sewage plant operator

Manresa

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is now planning to use part of Manresa Island for Walk Bridge construction activities.

A public meeting scheduled for June 16 will focus on the topic.

There have been citizens protesting that ConnDOT could use Manresa Island as a construction area, dating back to the inception of the project. Some now suspect that ConnDOT will use Manresa instead of the land that was taken through the eminent domain process.

“As the Program team progressed the construction staging and coordinated with our contractor, we are taking another look at the utilization of a small portion of Manresa Island for a water based construction staging area. It is typical that construction staging requirements and access get better defined as we approach the start of construction,” ConnDOT Director of Communications Judd Everhart said in an email.

“The Connecticut Department of transportation is considering the Manresa island site for construction of the walk bridge. Based on their review of all possible areas, this seems to be the most appropriate location to utilize as it will result in minimal disruptions to the rest of the area and the harbor.,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in an email. “They have scheduled a public hearing to get feedback on the feasibility of this proposal.”

Manresa is adjacent to Village Creek. Village Creek Home Owners Association President

Chris McIntyre said he’s “aware of the potential plan but nothing specific. Will plan to join the public meeting to learn more.”

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. A press release said:

“Community members interested in participating in the Manresa Island Online Public Meeting can pre-register at: http://meetings.walkbridgect.com/. If you are unable to attend, the presentation will be recorded and posted on the Program’s website and the Walk Bridge Facebook page: www.facebook.com/walkbridgect on Thursday, June 18, 2020.”While materials will be available online, you may request project information to be sent directly by mail in advance of the meeting by contacting the Public Information Office at 833-462-9255 (GO2-WALK). If you prefer to use your telephone to join the webinar, please call in using the following numbers: United States: +1 (562) 247-8321, Access Code: 806-532-772 and Audio Pin: #.

“If language assistance or sign interpretation is needed, please contact the Program’s Public Information Office by calling (833) 462-9255 (GO2-Walk), or [email protected] at least five (5) business days before the meeting. Every effort will be made to accommodate requests.”

Kydes, Tsiranides in business together

Rilling’s visit to SoNo with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz last week resulted in a minor surprise: Common Council members John Kydes (D-District C) and George Tsiranides (D-District D) have bought il Posto, a restaurant on Washington Street.

Tsiranides and Kydes did not reply to an email asking for details. Rilling, on May 27, said they bought it two weeks before the pandemic affected local lives so dramatically. They were on scene setting up the site for a reopening.

WPCA hires new treatment plant operator

Suez Water Environmental Inc. took over the Norwalk wastewater treatment plant operations on May 18, ending OMI Inc. 20-year tenure at the facility, Norwalk Senior Engineer Ralph Kolb told the Common Council recently. Suez has a 10 year contract with the possibility of two five-year renewals.

“The new contract with Suez emphasizes asset preservation, enhanced operations and high-quality effluent into the Long Island Sound,” Kolb said. “We’ve been working with the current operator, OMI, last couple years to replace approximately 125 pieces of equipment at the treatment plant.”

That included “a lot of the pumps, mixers and drive units that hadn’t been replaced since the 90s, or even before,” he said. These were paid for out of the Water Pollution Control Authority’s reserve fund, requiring no bonding. WPCA is decreasing its debt service.

Tsiranides said WPCA and a City team conducted a “very diligent search” and “chose Suez for obvious reasons.”

“They’re a great organization,” Tsiranides said. “They share the same environmental beliefs and concerns that we have.”

Also, Suez was working with the staff and onsite before the contract started, and also made “very generous” donations, 1500 N95 masks and $10,000 to Norwalk Hospital, and $10,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, he said.

Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works Anthony Robert Carr called the search for a new operator “a phenomenally-run process,” and said WPCA is “managed extremely well, I will take no credit for that.”

Kudos also came from Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, who said the RFP (requests for proposals) for a new sewage treatment plant operator was “probably the best RFP I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“This is an important contract. It’s 20 years, we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars. In my mind, it’s probably the largest contract we have, except for some school construction,” Dachowitz said. “And I was very impressed with the quality of the consultant, the legal team, Ralph, Chris and Anthony, I was just proud to be part of it.”

Rilling town hall Wednesday

“On Wednesday, June 3, at 7 p.m., Mayor Rilling will host a Community Town Hall with faith, community, and political leaders to discuss current events and building community relationships,” a press release said. “Joining the Mayor will be Brenda Penn-Williams, president of the Norwalk NAACP, Kadeem Roberts, member of the Norwalk Common Council, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, State Senator Bob Duff, Rev. Dr. Richard Wesley Clarke of Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis of Grace Baptist Church, and Chief of Police Tom Kulhawik. The Town Hall will be broadcast on Zoom and simulcast on YouTube. No registration is required.”