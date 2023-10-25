Norwalk political notes: Mushak exits; Federal thoughts

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mike Mushak, June 21 in City Hall.

Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Mushak takes a break

Meek doesn’t take Council member’s pay

What federal injunction?

Bonenfant weighs in

Familiar face bowing out

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mike Mushak is not seeking another term on the body. His term expires Jan. 1.

“After proudly serving our community for 15 years (since 2008) as a volunteer on various land use commissions and task forces, including in 2014 forming the Norwalk Bike/Walk Task Force at the request of Mayor Rilling (who later made it an official city commission), I decided it’s a good time to take a break and devote more time to my family, travel, and my small landscape design business that is growing busier every year since the pandemic,” Mushak said.

Mushak, a lightning rod for controversy, has been a very active City service volunteer. The outspoken Democrat has taken heat from citizens opposed to various developments over his comments defending applications.

Then-Norwalk Zoning Commissioner Mike Mushak in 2013, making socio-economic points regarding big box stores.

“I am happy to have spearheaded Norwalk’s first city-wide bike plan, completed in 2015 by the early members of the B/W Task Force,” Mushak wrote. “Many of the original routes we suggested are now completed, or in progress by our awesome TMP Department, which is making the city roadways safer for cyclists, pedestrians, and car occupants as well (as bike lanes and narrower travel lanes also help calm speeding traffic that reduces accidents and injuries for all users of our roads). Over the years it’s been a real pleasure to serve alongside so many other dedicated volunteers, both current and past commission and task force members, who are also members of the same public they serve. They offer their time and energy to make Norwalk a better, safer, and more equitable community to live, work, and play.”

Which Federal laws count?

Lone Council Republican Bryan Meek, seeking election to represent District D, said recently that he’s not drawing any compensation from the City.

Council members are entitled to $50 a month pay for the many hours they put in.

“Payroll requested I fill out various form among which is the I-9 form which is under the domain of Federal Immigration Services,” Meek wrote. “Since our executive has previously been vocal about not adhering to federal immigration laws, I didn’t want to violate any of the executive orders we might be under from this and in my tax bracket the $ simply isn’t worth the hassle of finding out which Federal laws we are supposed to follow and which ones we are supposed to ignore.”

In 2019, Mayor Harry Rilling and then-Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik sought to reassure the city’s immigrants that NPD had not been helping the federal government crackdown on undocumented residents, as ordered by the Trump administration. “It is the express policy of the Norwalk Police Department to refrain from cooperating or assisting with federal immigration actions,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Form I-9, issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, verifies the identity and employment authorization of individuals hired for employment in the United States. All U.S. employers must submit a completed Form I-9 for their employees.

Meek points at EPA

Council member Bryan Meek, a Republican seeking election to continue representing District D, incorrectly said recently that the federal government has sued the City over its wastewater treatment practices. He’s also spoken of “federal injunctions against us for dumping sewage into the river.”

Mayor Harry Rilling has signed a consent order with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), a State agency, regarding the wastewater system. DEEP’s order speaking of wastewater that’s gotten partial treatment being dumped into the Norwalk River during heavy rain events, like tropical storms, and raw sewage very occasionally being released from a siphon across the river.

NancyOnNorwalk recently asked Meek for evidence of a federal injunction.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “is a federal agency and they are involved,” he said. He led NoN to a Save the Sound webpage mentioning EPA “administrative orders” signed by Norwalk in 2010 and 2017.

“It is entirely incorrect to say there is a federal injunction now or in the past related to any aspect of the Norwalk WPCA’s operations or facility,” Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said. “A federal injunction would constitute an order issued by a federal court prohibiting a specific act which would be both highly unusual for a wastewater treatment facility and highly publicized. Just as in the past, Norwalk’s facility continues to operate in accordance with its environmental permit issued by the CT DEEP and overseen by EPA. As with all wastewater facilities in the state, EPA has oversight authority it can exercise in the event of regulatory violations, but there is no EPA enforcement action pending against the Norwalk WPCA.”

The issue is a focus in this campaign season as some argue that the city’s infrastructure can’t support the apartments that are being constructed.

Meek recently wrote to NoN that only a “f****** moron” wouldn’t be able to “connect the dots on sewer plant problems and 10,000 apartments.”

Bonenfant

Council at Large candidate Richard Bonenfant has a long history in Norwalk politics.

“I served on the City Council as a member seven times under three different Mayors and before that was the Chairman of the Human Relations Commission here in Norwalk,” he said recently.

Council member Bryan Meek recently told fellow Republicans that Bonenfant would have information on a federal lawsuit filed against Norwalk for its wastewater treatment practices, although there’s none on record.

“Over the years the City has made continuous improvements and upgrades to the sewage treatment plant as well as the drainage leading into it,” Bonenfant wrote to NancyOnNorwalk. “There were times when we were told upgrades and repairs were necessary, but perhaps sometimes left out of the information was that we were being sued by the Federal government for failing to meet water quality standards.

“In the late 1990’s we ‘overbuilt’ the treatment facility from the upgrade we needed at the time because towns that didn’t have full treatment facilities could buy credits from us. Well that only lasted a short time with a development boom here in Norwalk and we were back at capacity soon enough. So it’s been a leapfrog effect right along, after an upgrade the plant can handle additional development, then the increased development puts a strain on the system and another upgrade is needed.”

Consulting engineers say the wastewater treatment plant can handle the development planned through 2030.

Norwalk was sued in the 1980s by the late Terry Backer, a local lobsterman who later became a State Representative, under the federal Clean Water Act for violating its National Pollution Discharge Elimination Systems Permits. According to former Council President Ed Lyons, Norwalk settled the suit for around $360,000.

Backer also sued Bridgeport, Stratford and Milford, and other Connecticut cities.