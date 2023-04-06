Norwalk political notes: Needing a new tax assessor

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you, all about the Tax Assessor’s Office:

Departed Tax Assessor was paid through March

Four years of pay?

Shortly after Tax Assessor Bill Ford departed last month, Common Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D)

alleged that he’d be paid for an indefinite period.

When NancyOnNorwalk posted a story saying Ford didn’t have a severance package, Meek left a comment asking, “Who needs severance when you have a four-year contract?”

“Bill does not have a contract. However, at the time of his resignation, the Mayor agreed that Mr. Ford would be paid through March 31, 2023,” Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said in an email to NoN.

She also said the job has been advertised “on a number of different job sites” and the City is working to expand the reach of the posting. “We have had several applicants submit their applications.”

Consultant fills in

The Tax Assessor vacancy was discussed at a recent Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting. Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said it might be two years before the position is filled, because that’s how long it took last time, and BET member James Frayer said, “It’ll take us at least take us, realistically, six months to get everything cranked up and hire a guy.”

BET member Troy Jellerette referred to the “situation” in the Tax Assessor’s Office and started to use the word “fire” before switching to “leaving the company” as a description of what happened.

Norwalk has a consultant helping fill the void, Dachowitz and Mayor Harry Rilling said. He’s a full-time assessor working part time for Norwalk in addition to his regular job, according to Rilling. Junior assessors work with him, just as it was done three years ago when he filled in after Tax Assessor Michael Stewart left, according to Dachowitz.

Westport Tax Assessor Paul Friia stepped in until Ford was hired.

Dachowitz spoke of a maximum $250,000 over six months as the price of the outside help.

Double duty for Biagiarelli?

BET member Anne Yang questioned the validity of paying a consultant, suggesting, “We might be expending the same amount of dollars, not clear to me if we’re getting the same results.”

“I don’t understand why we can’t back fill that that position in the interim, and have someone who is very capable of managing the collectors, manage also the assessors department,” Yang said.

She meant Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli, who is widely lauded for her work.

“You would be saving a lot of money,” Yang said. “I think you would also gain a lot of confidence from the people who are going to be questioning, seriously questioning, the revaluation.”

“I would respectfully disagree,” Dachowitz replied. “… The assessor is supposed to be certified in the state of Connecticut, is supposed to have certain skills. Being a collector is not the same as an assessor.”

Biagiarelli “works more than more than full time on her responsibilities,” he added. “I don’t know how you could just add that with a magic wand and assume that both departments are going to be run so well.”

At Monday’s BET meeting, Chairman Ed Abrams heaped praise on Biagiarelli.

“You do an incredible job and with all of the challenges and frustrating issues that you’re dealing with,” Abrams said. “Just as a citizen of Norwalk, I thank you very much, and the Board thanks you for everything you’ve done.”