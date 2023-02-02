Norwalk political notes: NHA, Simms and Himes

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

NHA looks to rebuild Meadow Gardens

Meadow Gardens, a low-income housing complex in South Norwalk, would be demolished and rebuilt in a move being made by the Norwalk Housing Authority.

The plan is “not fully developed yet,” NHA Executive Director Adam Bovilsky said Monday. “The conditions of Meadow Gardens are terrible. It’s not OK. And our plan is going to be to tear it down with something called Section 18 demolition disposition, which is a HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) program where we can get vouchers for every unit that’s there.”

NHA has a recent track record for replacing longstanding public housing, as the ancient Washington Village has been demolished and replaced with Soundview Landing. NHA is also renovating Colonial Village.

An application is expected to be submitted to HUD on or about Feb. 10, requesting the release of 54 tenant vouchers and $250,000 from the Capital Fund Program and Public Housing Operating Fund.

NHA Board of Commissioners meeting minutes show the matter was discussed publicly in June and August. Environmental Review Records (ERRs) are on file at NHA’s 24 Monroe St. offices and the Board invites public comments, which could be submitted by email to [email protected] A public hearing is planned for 3 p.m. Feb. 10; contact Lisa Endo at [email protected] or by phone at 203-810-5625 at least 24 hours in advance.

NHA believes it will qualify for the HUD program, Bovilsky said Monday.

“Meadow Gardens is going to need to be rebuilt somewhere. There are a variety of options that we may be looking at. And we’re always open to an exchange of property if such a thing made sense for our residents,” he said.

In a follow-up email, Bovilsky said the vouchers would provide Meadow Gardens residents with housing while the project is rebuilt and they would then have the option to move into the replacement development.

“It is possible the new MG will be purely low-income housing (likely if we build on the current footprint of MG) or if we can utilize additional space at another location, the preference would be a mixed income development, perhaps not unlike Soundview Landing,” he wrote.

An unfortunate Internet occurence

Dogs, cats and children have become regular guests in City of Norwalk meetings held online only or as hybrid events and it’s common for an attendee to be asked to go on mute due to unwanted or unexpected noise.

But a recent hybrid General Assembly meeting outdid all of that when State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) was caught using the worst swear words possible, calling someone a “f—- a—-.”

(Perhaps he was driving?)

The moment was memorialized by Kevin Rennie on his blog Daily Ructions, a 19-second video you can find here.

Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto was just beginning to answer a question when Simms let it fly. The curse words were followed by a brief pause, then a quip by State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28), “Welcome to the world of Zoom.”

Simms did not reply to a Wednesday email from NancyOnNorwalk.

Ken Dixon of Hearst Media quotes Simms as apologizing and conveying “my utmost respect for my Transportation Committee colleagues, chairs, ranking members, and constituents. My comment was not directed at anybody, especially Transportation Commissioner Eucalitto, whom I hold in high esteem for his steadfast dedication to improving our state’s quality of life and roadway infrastructure.”

Himes

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) was named Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which oversees the nation’s intelligence agencies and activities, including components of the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, State, Treasury and Energy, a news release said. Himes has been on the Committee since being appointed by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2013.

“The threats against our nation are fast evolving, and it is critical that the Intelligence Community keep pace,” Himes said in the release. “… I am grateful to Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries for entrusting me with this role, and to outgoing Chairman Adam Schiff for his leadership over the past eight years. During my tenure on the committee, I have also been lucky to develop a strong relationship with Chairman Mike Turner, and I look forward to continued collaboration in our shared, bipartisan mission.”

“Congressman Himes has proved a measured and vital voice in protecting the American people and protecting their civil liberties,” Jeffries said in the release. “With global tensions rising, his years of experience, thoughtful leadership and unwavering dedication to our national security equip him well to lead Democrats on this critical committee.”

