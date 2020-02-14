Norwalk political notes: Noise ordinance greenlighted; Bloomberg, Thomas seek votes

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political news:

Noise ordinance a go

Bloomberg looks to organize in Norwalk

Thomas seeks 143rd seat

DEEP approves noise ordinance

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has approved Norwalk’s noise ordinance, Ordinance Committee Chairwoman Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said.

The ordinance was approved in April and amended in January, in response to DEEP feedback.

“While I believe that the ordinance becomes effective ten days after DEEP approved it, we need to obtain equipment and train police to begin enforcement,” Shanahan wrote Tuesday.

Details will be nailed down at Tuesday’s Ordinance Committee meeting, she said.

Bloomberg 2020 Campaign hosting volunteer street canvass

TeamBloomberg is hosting a Norwalk campaign event and community walk Saturday, Tevin Christopher said. This will begin at 2 p.m.

“We will meet at 50 Washington Street where we will distribute promotional posters, bumper stickers, decals, and lawn signs for those interested in drumming up support for late-entry candidate Mike Bloomberg. We will then walk East on Washington St, around to the Maritime Building, crossing over to Marshall and then onto N Water Street, near the SoNo Collection, before turning back to our meeting place,” wrote Christopher, a Norwalker.

Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor, is seeking the Democratic endorsement for President.

A press release said:

“The event will come on the heels of Mike Bloomberg 2020 announcing that State Representatives Rosario and Wood have joined the campaign, and that the campaign has hired a leadership team to run in-state operations ahead of the April 28, 2020, primary election.

“Over the past week, the campaign has also held well-attended public events in Hartford, Stamford, and Manchester too.”

“In an effort to run a different campaign, Team Bloomberg has sighted Connecticut as a state that is typically overlooked on the campaign trail and has pledged to make all the difference to meet as many people here as possible,” Christopher wrote.

You can RSVP on Facebook.

Thomas seeks to unseat Lavielle

Stephanie Thomas announced Thursday that she is running for State Representative in the 143rd District. The Democrat would unseat Republican State Rep. Gail Lavielle if she wins the election. She’s the only Democrat who has declared an intention for the seat.

“I pledge to be a catalyst, bringing new energy and focus for the residents of the 143rd District,” Thomas is quoted as saying. “We need to embrace innovative ways to improve the quality of life for all within our District from transportation to healthcare to education, while ensuring that the cost of living and doing business here remain affordable.”

Lavielle did not reply to an email from NancyOnNorwalk, seeking a response.

Thomas petitioned her way onto the ballot in June 2018 when she learned that Lavielle, a Wilton resident, was running unopposed.

“She quickly built a campaign organization across all three towns and developed an important voice on issues such as gun violence prevention, early voting, and fiscally responsible leadership,” the release said. “Ms. Thomas emerged as a strong choice for the residents of the 143rd and came within two percentage points of defeating the representative who had been in office for eight years. The tremendous outpouring of support she received in 2018 has inspired and motivated her to run again and to do everything within her power ‘to bring urgency, followed by action, to the constituents’ priorities in the district.’”

Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from New York University, as well as a master’s degree in nonprofit management from the New School University, the release said. She is owner and president of Stetwin Consulting, a small business which provides fundraising expertise to nonprofits. A member of the Norwalk Zoning Commission, she also serves as Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Deputy Treasurer.

The release said:

“Ms. Thomas believes that Connecticut’s ‘best days are ahead of us.’ She plans to build on the momentum of the present for a future that will bring voices together from across the three towns to resonate in Hartford.

“’No matter what happens at the federal level in November, we need to continue to advocate for policies that strengthen our state,’ asserted Ms. Thomas. ‘We have made great strides in gun violence prevention, paid family leave and increasing the minimum wage, but there are still many issues where Connecticut lags.’

“’For example,’ Ms. Thomas explained, ‘Connecticut remains one of only 11 states without early voting. Our transportation infrastructure continues to crumble without an approved plan to fund the upkeep of our roads and rails. And Connecticut should move to become a leader in addressing climate change.

“’Tending to our fiscal responsibilities now, without pushing costs further down the road, will be at the top of my agenda. I recognize the need for a collaborative effort from both sides of the aisle and from the revenue-generating and expense sides of the budget in order to accomplish these critical goals.’

“In conclusion, Ms. Thomas asserted: ‘Connecticut is making wonderful progress on many fronts, but there is much more to do and we need to do it together, Democrat, Republican, and unaffiliated.’”