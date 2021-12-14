Norwalk political notes: P&Z Commission develops; group presses legislature to reform property taxes

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political developments for you:

Rilling names new P&Z panel

P&Z members announced

The Common Council voted in September to merge the Planning Commission with the Zoning Commission. On Tuesday, the Council will vote on members of the new panel, set to begin Jan. 11. Mayor Harry Rilling has appointed a mix of veterans from the previous (split) Commissions and three new faces.

The new Commission will feature nine regular members and three alternates. Tuesday’s agenda doesn’t specify who is what filling what role.

From the Planning Commission

Frances Dimeglio (currently Planning Commission chairwoman)

Brian Baxendale

Steve Ferguson

Tammy Langalis

Michael Mushak

From the Zoning Commission

Louis Schulman (currently Zoning Commission chairman)

Richard Roina

Galen Wells

Nick Kantor

Newbies

Darius Williams

Jacquen Jordan-Byron

Hector Pachas

The agenda originally named 13 appointments. Marcela Sapone, a current Zoning Commissioner, was dropped in a revised agenda released Monday.

Jordan-Byron and Williams are on the Democratic Town Committee, Jordan-Byron as vice chair and Williams as corresponding secretary. Pachas is a Greater Norwalk Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee member.

Jordan-Byron’s resume describes her as an experienced professional with excellent people skills. She worked as a senior accounting clerk for Charter Brokerage from 2000 to 2018.

Williams is an Oak Hills Park Authority member. He’s a student at the University of Connecticut and a freelance marketing and branding consultant, according to her resume.

Pachas is an entrepreneur and a photographer, according to his resume. He was developer/production manager and technology director for Abacus Analytics from 2004 to 2017 and a regional supervisor assistant for Telefonica in Peru from 1995 to 2000.

Not on the Planning Commission anymore, but…

Also on the Council agenda are these appointments:

Mary Peniston to the Redevelopment Agency

to the Redevelopment Agency Angela Wassuna to the Norwalk Housing Authority

to the Norwalk Housing Authority Alexandra Sollazo to the Fair Housing Authority

Peniston has been serving on the Planning Commission and is Child First National Program director. She fills a vacant Redevelopment seat.

Wassuna is vice president for emerging markets policy at Pfizer and has served as consultant to the World Health Organization, the Institute of Medicine (IOM), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank and the Department for International Development, UK (DFID), according to her resume.

Sollazo is a Family and Children’s Agency program manager for supportive housing, according to her resume.

Knopp involved in State group seeking property tax reform

A coalition of current and former elected and fiscal officials have presented the General Assembly and Lamont administration a plan to “overhaul Connecticut’s inefficient and inequitable property tax system,” a news release said.

Former Norwalk Mayor Alex Knopp is part of the coalition, which is seeking action in next year’s legislative session.

The news release explains:

“‘Connecticut Property Taxes: Opportunity for Change,’ describes the state’s longstanding fiscal dependence on the property tax as ‘a system that undermines economic growth, and is regressive, unfair and economically inefficient.’ Written by the Property Tax Working Group as a project of 1000 Friends of Connecticut, a nonprofit advocacy organization, it states that ‘Connecticut has a rare opportunity, due to its positive budget situation, to correct the greatest inadequacy and inequity in our state’s tax structure: the longstanding over-reliance on the local property tax.’

“The 29-page report and analysis proposes that a property tax reduction should be focused on ‘correcting the serious flaws associated with local property taxes,’ which now make up nearly half – 41.9% – of the total tax burden for Connecticut residents. It also indicates that Connecticut relies on the property tax to fund government services, ‘to a far higher degree than most states,’ pointing out that:

“Municipalities in Connecticut realize an average of 73.4% of their revenues from the local property tax.

“As a percentage of state-local revenue, property tax revenue is the third highest – 25.4% – in the nation, substantially higher than the national average of 16.6%.”

The report proposes “specific revisions to state statutes and outlines a ‘Framework for Property Tax Reform’ described as ‘achievable change,’” the news release states, outlining on six primary areas for action:

“Fixing the structural vertical and horizontal inequity in the property tax system; “Closing the needs-capacity gap between non-educational service needs and the capacity to fund them; “Closing the cost-capacity gap for education; “Choosing real change, with long-term benefits – NOT gimmicks; “Encouraging regional and collaborative solutions for the delivery and coordination of state and local services; and “Providing policymakers with up-to-date facts and independent analyses.”

The report’s authors say that, “As long as towns must raise the bulk of their revenue using property taxes, they are discouraged from thinking beyond their borders when making decisions. This discourages regional solutions that would protect the environment, improve the economy or reduce duplicative services.”

They add that “over-reliance on property taxes fosters fragmentation in decisions forcing Connecticut’s 169 cities and towns to compete with one another” in ways that are fiscally counterproductive and have adverse implications on and beyond the bottom line.

“Our Working Group has been encouraged that both the Lamont administration and the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly have been promoting property tax reform as a major priority for the new session next year,” Knopp, a member of the Property Tax Working Group, is quoted as saying. “Our paper makes the case for making significant change to rebalance the property tax in Connecticut’s revenue structure and thereby lift the heavy burden that the property tax imposes on taxpayers, municipalities and our state’s economy. Now is the time to move forward on this critical issue.”

PTax White Paper Dec 2021 Final as Sent to Press