Norwalk political notes: Personalities

Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms at a 2023 rally.

Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Wilms seeks to continue as RTC Chair; Massussuco for Vice Chair

Rowayton Cowboy runs for President in New Hampshire

Former NFD Chief faces union pushback in Fairfield

Wilms to continue

Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms has decided to serve another two-year term leading the RTC, he said Sunday.

Wilms, former State Representative, first took the role in May 2021 when Carl Dickens stepped down.

Tricia Massucco is running for Vice Chair.

“Having observed the dynamics of our local party closely, I am driven by a deep sense of responsibility to contribute actively to its growth and success,” she said in an email to RTC members. If elected, her primary goal “will be to infuse our party with fresh ideas and renewed vigor. Community outreach will be a cornerstone of my approach, aiming to diversify the conversation in Norwalk politics and ensure that the local Republican voice is both heard and relevant.”

Luis Estrella is the current Vice Chair.

It’s been downhill for Norwalk Republicans since former Norwalk Police Chief Harry Rilling unseated four-term incumbent Republican Mayor Richard Moccia in 2013, and even more so since Donald Trump became President in 2016. Since 2017, an all Democratic Board of Education and a 15-member Common Council dominated by 14 Democrats has become the norm.

Merrell for President

Scott Merrell, as shown in C-Span video.

The “Rowayton Cowboy” has thrown his oversized hat into the ring of today’s New Hampshire GOP primary for president.

Scott Peterson Merrell has previously run for Connecticut governor, in every gubernatorial election from 2006 to 2018. He became known as the Rowayton Cowboy through a very public property tax battle in the mid-2000s, although he lived in Wilson Point at the time. He lost that Wilson Point home in the 2008 Norwalk tax sale and was subsequently arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge for refusing to leave the home.

“At the request of State Marshal Edmund Makowski, Norwalk Police reluctantly arrested the two-time Norwalk mayoral candidate and professional racetrack veterinarian, who introduced himself to the approaching officers with a hearty handshake as ‘Scott Merrell, candidate for governor,’” the Hour reported in 2010.

The State’s judicial website doesn’t show a conviction on the charge.

Merrell’s big competition in the primary is, of course, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his campaign Sunday.

It appears that New Hampshire is the only state in which he will appear on the ballot.

Merrell appeared along with five other lesser-known candidates in a C-Span forum.

“I’m running for president to prevent World War III,” he said. Ukraine “will never be a member of NATO,” and “Giving away all our military equipment, like it’s a freebie, giving away our helicopters, leaving like $80 billion worth of stuff in Afghanistan. It’s just total incompetence.”



He would bring the office of the Presidency to high professional standards.

“I have the professional experience at the top end of the horse business; I worked for the richest people in the world, had the highest standards, operating a horse cost a million dollars, is a yearling or something,” he said. “… There’s higher professional standards by far 10 seconds at a racetrack controlling horse races integrity than there is in any election in the United States of America.”

As for deadly mass shootings, he blamed modern technology.

“All the kooks used to be isolated in their own worlds,” he said. “Now they’re all internet connected. One kook gives the other kook the idea and then eventually you find a kook that will actually do it.”

McCarthy embattled again, 10 years after leaving Norwalk

As Norwalk Fire Chief, Denis McCarthy faced allegations of racial discrimination and cronyism. Now Fairfield Fire Chief, McCarthy is dealing with a vote of no-confidence from the Fairfield firefighters union.

McCarthy served as Norwalk Fire Chief for a decade, departing for Fairfield in 2015. His 2015 contract renewal was held up amid allegations of racial problems in the department including disparate treatment and lack of minority hires, along with other questions unrelated to race, Mayor Harry Rilling said at the time, refusing to reveal them. The extensive review turned up nothing substantive, Rilling said, and he was offered a one-year deal while some of the issues that needed addressing were handled.

News12 reports that the Fairfield firefighters union is demanding McCarthy resign. The Fire Commission is quoted as saying, “the Chief worked hard to do right by the citizens, his fellow firefighters and the taxpayers.”

News12 reports, “The union says it remains frustrated with safety concerns, a lack of staffing and McCarthy’s alleged use of town resources for political donations.”