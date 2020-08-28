Norwalk political notes: Pursuing Eversource, considering retirement

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

The City filed a motion Tuesday asking the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to impose sanctions and penalties on Eversource as part of its investigation into the company’s preparedness and response to Tropical Storm Isaias, a press release said.

Norwalk also asked to participate fully in PURA’s investigation.

“Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc in Norwalk and as it took more than a week for all residents to have their power restored. The abysmal response by Eversource and the complete lack of transparency and communication from company executives revealed a profoundly flawed power delivery system in Connecticut,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying.

Eversource is fighting back: on Thursday the company defended itself to PURA, in a 15-page letter to the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee. You can read about that here.

Norwalk is also asking PURA to impose sanctions and/or civil penalties on Eversource, the press release said. As part of the State’s investigation, Norwalk is entitled to officially submit testimony, present arguments, and cross-examine witnesses. Other municipalities who are involved include Bridgeport, Danbury, Easton, New Canaan, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Westport and Weston.

“PURA will review the company’s implementation of their emergency response plans filed in accordance with Conn. Gen. Stat. § 16-32e and assess whether they complied with the standards for emergency preparation and restoration of service established in accordance with Conn. Gen. Stat. § 16-32h,” the press release said.

The City’s legal motion states that “given Eversource’s unacceptable response to Isaias, the City urges the Authority as part of this Investigation to impose sanctions” and “for the health and safety of residents of the State of Connecticut, the City requests the Authority to penalize Eversource accordingly,” the press release said.

“I am so grateful to our local providers – South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) and Third Taxing District (TTD) Electric Department – which restored their customers quickly and then assisted Eversource to bring more residents back online,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “If state lawmakers need a model of well-run and effective power companies, I invite them to look no further than SNEW and TTD – the best in the region.”

Thinking about it

More than 100 years of experience could walk out the door if the three eligible members of the Norwalk Tax Collector’s Office take the City’s early retirement offer, Tax Collector Lisa Biagiarelli said.

“I don’t think any of us will, but you never know. We have until mid Sept. to say,” the widely praised Biagiarelli wrote.

The Common Council approved the early retirement plan Tuesday. It’s available to any City employee who is at least 55 years old and has worked for the City for at least 10 years.

Potential retirees include Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo and Norwalk Senior Planner Dori Wilson, who has worked for Norwalk for 33.5 years. Both declined to comment.

What about the Town Clerk’s Office?

“No one is eligible, we are one,” Town Clerk Rick McQuaid wrote. “Most have been there long enough but not old enough to qualify. Good for me though, they are the best!!!”

Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan declined to provide a list of potential retirees. “We will not have anything to share until after the October 9 retirement date passes,” he wrote.

Eligible in the Tax Collector’s Office are Biagiarelli, Assistant Tax Collector Al Palumbo and Delinquent Tax Collector Cynthia Haith.

“I haven’t decided yet,” Biagiarelli said.

Dumas

Common Council member Ernie Dumas (D-District B) has attended four 14 Council meetings since Jan. 1. That’s three of the nine meetings that have been held since City Hall switched to the virtual format due to COVID-19.

Dumas said last month that he was in the house sick for four months, after traveling to Arizona. It wasn’t COVID-19 but doctors told him to stay inside. He doesn’t do Zoom and attends by phone, he said.

On Wednesday, he said he still wasn’t feeling well, but has attended the five recent caucus meetings held the night before the Council meeting.

“I have spoken with Ernie and am aware he has not been well,” Council President Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) wrote. “I wish him good health and hope he feels better soon.”