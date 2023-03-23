Norwalk political notes: Questions and a little info

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

You may have seen the headlines about State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) flipping her car and being arrested on a drunken-driving charge March 16 near the state Capitol.

Kevin Rennie of the website Daily Ructions went one step further than other news outlets, asking who had been in the Red Rock bar with Comey before the evening crash. He was told three legislators were there, including State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142).

Rennie suggested that Comey’s three colleagues “may be able to provide details on what they may have observed and done to try to prevent Comey from retaining her keys, walking to her car, and driving,” but none had replied to his requests for a comment.

Dathan did not reply to a Tuesday email from NancyOnNorwalk asking about the column.

Meek’s allegation

Lone Council Republican Bryan Meek spoke briefly at the March 15 Planning & Zoning’s public hearing on the controversial proposal for a mixed-use development on Cemetery Street, not on the development but because he said the link to the Zoom broadcast had disappeared while Commissioners took a 15-minute break.

“I’d appreciate if you could figure out how to conduct a public meeting,” he said.

Afterwards, he said he wasn’t the only person who got booted from the broadcast.

“To be clear, the meeting info disappears from the city’s website sometime after the meeting starts. I wasn’t the only one kicked out,” Meek wrote in a comment on NancyOnNorwalk. “Instead of going to the city’s main page, you have to click on Agenda/Meetings/Minues, then click on Agenda, then find the correct ‘Zoning’ Link out of the scores of other dead links in the Commissions Agenda page, and there you can find the link again. Again, I’ve never stated opposition to hybrid meetings, but what I can’t figure out is how 3 years later and this city still can’t figure it out. One can only conclude that limited participation is the goal.”

So who else got bounced?

“Does it really matter the posted meeting notice was deleted in the middle of the meeting. Even if people lose network connection on their own side how are they supposed to get back in without having to figure out where the city feels like updating this stuff,” wrote Meek, a District D representative, Thursday.

In addition to making a brief public comment during the meeting, Meek sent an email to the press.

“Zoning was property posted, then went on a 15 minute bio break……everyone was kicked out of the original meeting….then the meeting info disappeared from the main page….which you could get back to if you were savvy enough to navigate the city’s website to find the Planning page with the info…..THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE>” he wrote.

Reporter Kelly Prinz, covering the meeting for NancyOnNorwalk, said she wasn’t kicked out of the meeting. The sound was shut off during the break and then the meeting resumed.

Diane Cece, East Norwalk Neighborhood Association (ENNA) Board President, said she hadn’t heard of anyone having an issue with staying connected to the meeting.

There are no comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Zoning Matters nor on the ENNA FB page saying that people got bounced.

NoN found the link still active after the meeting, via the upcoming meetings list. To find that, go to Agendas/Minutes/Meeting Notices button at the bottom of every page, click it, then hit Meeting Notices. It might help to bookmark it.

Meek also alleged the BET meeting was illegal

Prior to blasting the City during the P&Z hearing, as described above, Meek sent an email to the press with the subject line, “tonight’s illegal BET meeting?”

It said:

“The meeting was posted for tonight. Giving No location. No zoom. Nothing.

“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what they talked about.

“The zoom info is stale from last week on the main page

“And the general link says nothing about zoom info or room #s

“https://www.norwalkct.org/Archive.aspx?AMID=71

“Is the umpteenth time at keeping the public locked out a pure coincidence?

“I’m sure the blogger sees it that way, just like no issues in Assessment.”

It is true that the Board of Estimate and Taxation’s budget review meeting agendas were all lumped together in one list, accessible through the agendas page or through the Finance Department’s page, where you would click on City Budgets, then go to BET 2023-24 Operating Budget Review-Departmental, the sixth bullet point in a list. It was also accessible via meeting notices, before the meetings were held.

The practices of providing a master list of budget review meetings predates Zoom.

While no Zoom link is provided on the list (and public comments were not allowed), the meetings were broadcast live on the City’s YouTube channel.

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews responded to Meek’s comments by writing, “All public meetings, including the BET meetings, are streamed live via the Norwalk, CT, YouTube channel. The Youtube link, as well as the Zoom link for each meeting can be found in advance of the meeting date at https://apps.norwalkct.org/meetingboard/meetinglist. Additionally, the City shares the recording of each public meeting on our Norwalk, CT, YouTube channel no later than the next day of each meeting.”

While the meetings are on the YouTube channel, they might be difficult to locate. There are a few Board and Commission meetings that might take days to show up on the homepage, and the BET is among them. Instead, you need to go to the Live tab.

Did Ford get a severance package?

City officials have yet to comment on the sudden departure of Tax Assessor Bill Ford, but Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews did answer a question on the topic.

Did Bill Ford get a severance package? If so, how much was he paid?

“Upon leaving the City of Norwalk, Bill Ford was eligible and will receive payment for his accrued vacation time, which he earned throughout the course of his employment,” Woods Mathews wrote. “There is no other severance due.”