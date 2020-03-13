Norwalk political notes: Rilling

NORWALK, Conn. — So, today in political notes, we have a few thoughts from Mayor Harry Rilling on:

Challenges to commercial property revaluations

Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders?

A fifth term

‘Confident’

Our recent story on the grand list growing by $360 million drew comments about the large number of appeals on commercial property valuations. So what does Rilling say about that?

“I think it’s been noted for quite some time that the commercial properties in the city of Norwalk have been undervalued and that there was an unfair burden on the residential property owners. This reval kind of confirmed that. And some of the commercial properties increased significantly. But they’ve enjoyed many, many years of undervaluation,” he said.

He continued, “I’m confident in what’s going on, we have a process in place, people are going to be able to appeal if they feel that their property values have been increased to an unacceptable degree. But I’m confident that many of the valuations of commercial properties by Tyler Technologies will be found to be valid, and we can move on. I’ve been talking to my Corporation Counsel who says so far most of the cases that are being heard have been ruled in favor of the city.”

Presidential opinion

Recently, Rilling declined to comment on the Democratic Presidential primaries, until after Super Tuesday. Now that it’s down to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, Rilling said he’s leaning towards Joe Biden.

“I’ve been impressed with him,” Rilling said. “I think he has the temperament, the leadership and the qualities that we need in a chief executive. I believe that he will reunite the country and get us back on track and put us in the right direction.”

No, it’s not a done deal.

“I’m still listening,” Rilling said. “I think Bernie has good qualities. I’m just not sure he’s the right person to run the country.”

It was disappointing to see Pete Buttigieg drop out, he said.

“I get it, I think is dropping out was very strategically correct,” Rilling said. “I believe that when we get a Democratic president, that that person would be wise to bring Pete Buttigieg in at some cabinet level, whether Secretary of State chief of staff or something, because that’s a young man who has a tremendous future, in politics and in our country, the leadership of our country.”

Running for Mayor again?

The Mayor was speaking to NancyOnNorwalk at the Democratic Town Committee meeting, where former DTC Chairman Ed Camacho said Democrats hope to make it five terms for Rilling.

It’s been four months since Rilling was sworn in to a fourth term. In every previous terms at about this time, Rilling has said it’s much too early to think about running again. This time, he said, “I take one term at a time. I’ve had many discussions. I have a lot of support. And I am taking one term at a time. I discuss all these decisions, first and foremost with my wife, and with my family, and then determine what where things are. What has to be done? What’s left undone? And where we think we need to see the city go.”