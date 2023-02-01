Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:

Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit

In September, former Republican Town Committee Chairman Mark Suda said he had agreed to lead RTC’s District D because his dying friend, then-District D Chairman John Romano, had asked him to.

District D members unanimously elected Suda to replace Romano, according to RTC Chairman Fred Wilms. But now, just four months later, Suda is out.

Suda resigned from the RTC altogether Jan. 10, according to Wilms. Suda did not reply to an email or a phone call, giving him a chance to comment.

Another longtime District D stalwart has also resigned. Shannon O’Toole Giandurco served on the Oak Hills Park Authority before being elected as a District D Common Council member in 2013, a post she held four years. O’Toole Giandurco is now a member of the Commission on the Status of Women.

She resigned from the RTC on Jan. 23, Wilms said.

O’Toole Giandurco explained:

“My daughter is still so young and I am taking time to focus on her, my family and career. I joined the Board of Trustees at Lockwood Mathews Mansion in 2020 and currently serve as the Treasurer as well as being on several committees for the Mansion. Additionally I serve on the Commission on the Status of Women.

“There are so many new interested members in District D and I wanted to move aside for the time being and allow them to be part of the membership. No question I will stay involved and always look for ways to be active in my community and Norwalk as a whole.”

O’Toole Giandurco’s daughter was born in 2016. O’Toole Giandurco ran for reelection the following year.

D has long been the RTC’s strongest district. NoN asked Wilms how replacements are made and how many new members there are.

Wilms said:

“Shannon had been planning to step down for awhile based on family and other commitments. She however is still engaged with the RTC – she participated in our meeting last week.

“The five districts in the RTC elect their own members. District D has been at their full 20-member allocation for some time. There are a number of interested Republicans looking to join, so I expect this trend to continue. Also it is not unusual for RTC members to step down and then rejoin at a future date.”

Legislative forum

The Norwalk State Legislative Delegation is offering a 2023 legislative session preview tonight, Feb. 1., at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. Every member of the delegation, Democrat and Republican, is expected to be there for the one-hour session.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) has often held a similar event as a legislative session begins, usually only with Democratic members. This time around there are three freshmen Representatives, including one Republican.

Expected are:

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25)

State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142)

State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-143)

State Rep. Tracy Marra (R-141)

State Rep. Kadeem Roberts (D-137)

State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140)

The event will be in the Community Room. City Hall is located at 125 East Ave.

City’s website was quietly updated

Former Common Council member David McCarthy moved to Florida years ago but has kept up with Norwalk doings, as evidenced in fairly regular comments on NancyOnNorwalk.

On Jan. 11, McCarthy wrote, “I find it interesting that the city is obscuring membership in boards….there is no web page for the BET,” referring to the Board of Estimate and Taxation.

McCarthy alleged that Democratic stalwart Ed Camacho had served too long on the BET, “so hide that fact.”

Stephen Keogh replied with a link to the very active BET page, as did Claire Schoen (a Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member).

Keough also presented evidence that Camacho had not served longer than permitted. Bryan Meek, the Council’s only Republican member, said he had evidence to show otherwise.

Camacho was appointed to the Common Council on Jan. 9.

On Friday, McCarthy again alleged that there’s no BET page on the City’s website.

“With 1 party rule, apparently no one cares about the web site. The BET (and other pages are still missing,” McCarthy wrote.

In mid-November, NoN had trouble finding Boards and Commission Meeting Notices. Turned out, the website had been updated and the bookmarked link no longer functioned.

Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said Monday that the actual date of the update was Nov. 8. All the website’s Boards and Commissions pages were upgraded.

Go to the top of the homepage, hover your mouse over City Government, on the right of the list, and a drop down menu will appear. Click on Boards and Commissions and then scroll down, you’ll find the BET listing.

